OCA removed from rotation of White House virus briefings after violating politics, WHCA announces

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The White House Correspondents Association announced Wednesday that it is removing One America News Network (OANN) from its rotation on coronavirus news after its reporter violated his policy.

“As you all know, the WHCA released a policy last month to restrict seats in the James S. Brady press room to comply with CDC guidelines on social distancing,” the board wrote. WHCA. “As part of this policy, we have asked journalists who do not have a seat not to attend the press briefings.”

“We are writing to inform you that the WHCA Council voted tonight to remove media from the rotation for a seat in the briefing room. We did this because a report for that media participated in two taken to press briefings in violation of this policy … We do not take this measure lightly. It is a matter of public safety. “

CHINA GOVERNMENT PROPAGANDAL VIDEO INCLUDES CNN, MSNBC JOURNALISTS, HILLARY CLINTON AND CELEBS

OANN White House correspondent Chanel Rion was seen during Wednesday’s briefing, asking questions while standing at the back of the briefing room.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

According to anchor OANN Alex Salvi, Rion was invited as a special guest of the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

OANN, Rion and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.