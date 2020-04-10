Office of the National Intelligence Director says CNN coronavirus report “contains inaccurate information”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The office of the director of national intelligence accused CNN to publish inaccurate information on Thursday.

CNN published an article claiming that “US intelligence agencies started tracking the coronavirus epidemic in China as early as November” and shared the link on Twitter, but the DNI verified account shared the story with a caption informing subscribers that the facts were false.

“As we told CNN earlier today, this story contains inaccurate information,” said the DNI office. wrote in a tweet.

The DNI did not specify what was specifically wrong with the CNN report, but came a day later Defense Official Rarely Denied of a similar report by ABC News.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC News reported on Wednesday that a November intelligence assessment warned of a rapidly spreading coronavirus in China this posed a threat to US forces in the region – but the official said no such assessment existed.

ABC News cited unidentified officials familiar with the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) assessment of the military that raised concerns coronavirus and highlighted how this disrupted daily life and business in the region.

Colonel R. Shane Day, director of NCMI, a component of the Defense Intelligence Agency, refuted the ABC News Report in a report.

“In practice, the National Center for Medical Intelligence does not comment publicly on specific intelligence issues,” he said. “However, for the sake of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reports on the existence / publication of a product / evaluation of the National Center for Medical Intelligence on coronaviruses in November 2019 do not are not correct. product exists. “

CNN report challenged by DNI office quotes “former US military official” who said “American spy agencies are following the rise of new coronavirus as early as November, weeks before this information was included in President Donald Trump’s daily intelligence briefing. “

The CNN report mentioned the Pentagon denying a similar ABC News report and noted that “Vice President of Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten appeared to repel reports that the American intelligence community was aware of the coronavirus by November”.

CNN had not updated its story after the DNI Office tweet on Friday afternoon.

