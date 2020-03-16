Ohio governor wants Tuesday primaries to be rescheduled due to coronavirus

Columbus, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended Monday that his state’s primaries – scheduled for Tuesday – be postponed to June 2 to protect voters from voting. coronavirus epidemic.

DeWine made his announcement during an updated briefing on the pandemic, who hit hard Ohio.

“We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” he said.

He said that the decision, ultimately, should be made by a judge.

“Legal action will be taken to postpone the elections until June 2, 2020,” he tweeted. “In the meantime, voters will still be able to request postal ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide whether the election will be postponed.”

The governor also said, “It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not follow CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, 1:00 pm in-person voting tomorrow – and comply with these directives. “

The governor also stressed that “ultimately, it is not fair to choose between health and constitutional rights. Voters can vote by mail, which will help us achieve the goal that people keep their constitutional rights safe. “

The governor’s decision came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Sunday not to organize rallies of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

DeWine also recommended that “by then, postal voting be allowed.”

Minutes after DeWine’s comments, the Ohio secretary of state also recommended that the main date be postponed until June.

Legal authority in Ohio does not belong to the governor or the secretary of state. According to the law, a change must be promulgated either by a legal order or by an act of the state legislature.

Ohio is one of four states that should hold presidential primaries Tuesday. The others are Arizona, Florida and Illinois.