Ohio lawmaker proposes to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned by SCOTUS

A Republican Ohio Lawmakers introduced a bill that would be illegal on Wednesday abortion In almost every case in the state Supreme Court Reverse Low V. Wade.

In announcing the action, state lawmaker John Becker named Ohio “Pro life According to the “state” Cleveland scene. Under House Bill 358, physicians performing or triggering an abortion may face a fourth felony of “ negligence of abortion ”, have their medical licenses revoked, and be held in prison for up to 18 months. There is.

Women who have been aborted will not be prosecuted.

“If the Supreme Court decides to return an abortion issue to the state, we want to be ready for the next,” Becker said in a statement.

Schumer rally in Gorshti in Kavanahu with abortion rights: “You will pay!”

The bill prohibits abortion in the state unless the mother’s life is at risk or the mother is at “a serious risk of substantial and irreversible disability of key physical functions” . Does not include rape and incest exemptions.

Twenty Republicans have already signed the bill as co-sponsors. Ohio’s planned parent and child advocate Lauren Blaubert Koperin has blamed the bill.

“An anti-abortion militant is working on it again,” she said. “House Bill 538 is the tenth ban introduced last year, and Ohio State Assembly leaders focused on eliminating legitimate access to abortion and ignoring everything else. There is “

The bill comes when the High Court hears discussion on Wednesday Louisiana Abortion Case, first major thing since addition President TrumpWith the nominee Judge Neil Gosach Brett Cabanau.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

This incident, June Medical Services v. Russo says Roe v. New state ruling. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. To test how supportive it is against precedents such as Casey, it is part of the greater effort by Akshu to pass laws regulating abortion.

Fox News’ Bill Mears, Tyler Olson, and The Associated Press have contributed to this report.