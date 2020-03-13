Ohio likely has 100,000 cases of coronavirus, senior health official says

Ohio Health officials announced on Thursday that the state had five known cases of coronavirus, but an expert said the number was likely to be much higher and estimated at 100,000. undiagnosed cases.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the state health department, told reporters that the virus was “among us, but we don’t see it yet”, WBRB reported.

Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, tweeted his comment to his supporters, warning the state’s 11.7 million residents that about 1% were infected. There is a lot to learn about COVID-19 and how exactly it is transmitted. Virologists point out that the virus is particularly difficult because infected people may have very few symptoms.

His office said state expects cases to double every six days, News 5 Cleveland reported.

“This is certainly an unprecedented period. It is this 50 year pandemic that we have been planning and that we have been talking about a lot for over 30 years in public health,” said Acton. “We have never seen a situation like this.”

DeWine has announced that all schools in Ohio will be on a three-week break week due to coronavirus problems, starting late Monday. DeWine also announced an order banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people.