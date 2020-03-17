Ohio Supreme Court Will Not Prevent Governor From Postponing Tuesday’s Election

the Ohio The Supreme Court in an early morning order dismissed an 11-hour motion to force the state to go ahead with its primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday but postponed Monday by Governor Mike DeWine due to the coronavirus threat.

The court responded to a request for a writ of mandamus – a court order ordering an official to do his job in a certain way – and asked the government for arguments on why he could not hold the elections with a deadline tight. Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. He then spoke out against granting the writ early Tuesday morning without giving a full opinion.

Three of the seven judges on the Ohio Supreme Court – DeWine’s son Pat DeWine and two other re-election candidates – refused to participate in the decision, which means that an overwhelming majority of the court even heard the case.

By simply refusing to issue a writ of mandamus, the Ohio Supreme Court does not necessarily say that what DeWine is doing is legal or that the lower court that ruled against DeWine on Monday – prompting DeWine to announce that it would close polling stations anyway – was wrong. All it does is refuse to tell DeWine what to do.

It is not clear that DeWine would have complied with a writ ordering him to hold Tuesday’s election, given his commitment to end the coronavirus pandemic in his state and his previous refusal to follow a court order saying that elections are expected to continue.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, the holding of elections tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to put themselves at unacceptable risk to health from contracting the coronavirus,” said DeWine after the lower court ruled against him on Monday.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose defended the decision to postpone the elections on Tuesday morning.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the action the governor has taken is authorized by law,” said LaRose, citing a provision of Ohio law that gives the state health director broad powers to prevent the spread of the disease. “There will be litigation. My team is ready to say it. I know the governor’s team is too.”

However, Ohio’s highest court at least refused to rule against DeWine, adding at least legal legitimacy to the closure of its polling station.

DeWine asked LaRose to go to court to find a solution so that Ohioans can have “free and fair” elections without the risk of contracting the coronavirus. DeWine initially sought to bring the Ohio primary back to June 2, although it is unclear whether this will be the end result of what has become a rather complicated legal scenario.

