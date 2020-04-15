Ohio woman with coronavirus, who is sedated on a ventilator, gives birth without knowing it

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A 27-year-old Ohio woman who fights for her life after being tested positive for COVID-19 is a new mom – but she doesn’t know it yet.

Megan Sites, 27, a nurse at a local hospital, first noticed the symptoms of the new coronavirus – which, in her experience, started with fever, body aches and pain, and “what appeared to be an infection sinus or colds, “a local news station WDTN reported – end of March. But within 24 hours, her symptoms progressed. She has now been in hospital for over two weeks.

Sites last week delivered 29 weeks. She underwent an emergency Cesarean section to protect the mother and the child.

“Her lungs were pretty much faulty and at the same time they had to take the baby out in order to save her and the baby,” said her sister-in-law, Kacie Jefferies. WHIO-TV.

The baby, a boy, tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital where the pair is being treated. We haven’t given him a name yet.

“Never in a million years would we have thought that our 27-year-old sister would be infected with this virus and would almost die. People have to take this seriously, “Jefferies told WDTN, adding to WHIO-TV that Sites” is fighting the greatest and we must be strong for it. “

“She was a nurse, she is essential, she had to go to work. So we have to stay at home for nurses, doctors and the essentials, ”she added.

The news comes after a woman in Washington also infected with COVID-19 gave birth without knowing it while in a medical coma. Angela Primachenko, 27, of Vancouver, was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight days later, she was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma – all while the doctors at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center started work. Fortunately, the new mother is on the mend. She is no longer in an induced coma and was able to meet her daughter via FaceTime.