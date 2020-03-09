Oil plunges 20% as another week of trading fueled by viruses begins

Oil prices plunge because a dispute between producers could lead to a Mondial economy weakened by COVID-19 to be overwhelmed by an oversupply of crude.

Crude oil, the international standard, lost $ 9.50, or 20.1%, to $ 35.77 per barrel at 7:58 p.m. Eastern time Sunday after hitting its lowest price since 2016 The US benchmark crude fell from $ 8.64 to $ 32.64.

Friday’s dramatic losses followed a 10.1% drop in US oil, which was its largest loss in more than five years. Prices fall as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue over production cuts to support prices.

The demand for energy is decreasing as people cut back on their trips around the world. The concern is that the new coronavirus will slow economies significantly, which means even less demand.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said that Saudi Arabia could increase its oil production in order to gain market share according to a “shock and impression” strategy.

The oil market has already seen arguments like this. In 2014, OPEC suspended production reductions in order to maintain market share in the face of the recovery in the American oil industry. This dropped oil from more than $ 100 a barrel to less than $ 40 by 2015.

This most recent oil dip adds a punch to what has already been a brutal and dizzying week for financial markets around the world. The US stock market is down 12.2% since it set its record last month due to fears about the decline in corporate profits due to COVID-19. Monday is scheduled to mark the 11th anniversary of its trough after the 2008 financial crisis.

CORONAVIRUS MAY FORCE THE FUTURE TO GIVE TRUMP MORE REDUCTIONS

Treasury bill yields have plummeted to record lows as investors crowd in on everything that seems safe no matter how little it pays. The 10-year Treasury yield crossed the 1% mark for the first time on Tuesday, reaching 0.70% on Friday.

The virus usually leaves people with only mild to moderate symptoms, but since it is new, experts cannot say for sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will cause, both to health and the economy. The number of cases has reached 109,000 worldwide, and Italy on Sunday attempted to quarantine an area containing more than a quarter of its population in the hope of catching it.

TRISH REGAN: DEMS SHOULD NOT USE CORONAVIRUS AS A POLITICAL OPPORTUNITY

If the number of new infections slows in other parts of the world such as China, if the US job market remains as strong as it has been and if all the unrest in the markets ends up creating a short-term confidence among buyers, this can all go down quickly. But these are many potential pain points.

“There is more to it than at any time in this 11 year bull market,” said BTIG strategists.