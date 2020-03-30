Oil prices drop below US $ 20 per barrel, lowest since 2002

The benchmark price for a barrel of North American oil fell below US $ 20 on Monday morning, the first time in 18 years.

West Texas Intermediate was at one point changing hands for as low as $ 19.92 a barrel, down over $ 1.50 on the day.

The type of oil from Canada’s oil sands is known as the Western Canada Select and, too, is hammered down from $ 1.41 to $ 3.82 US per barrel.

Quarantines and blockages to fight the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 have completely disrupted global demand for oil, since closed factories need less energy, quarantined consumers do not need to drive. anywhere and planes on the ground don’t need to refuel.

“Crude oil is being hammered again on expectations of an abrupt drop in demand for reduced travel,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management in Toronto.

Demand has collapsed

Canada’s oil sands blend is almost always much cheaper than other types of oil because it is more difficult to process, and refiners on the Gulf of Mexico coast face transportation problems like bottlenecks pipeline throttling just to get it.

This is in the best of cases, which hardly describes what the current oil market is experiencing.

“The demand for gasoline (no driving) and kerosene (no theft) has now dropped,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at Norwegian research company SEB.

The International Energy Agency estimates that global demand for oil is currently declining by about five million barrels per day, mainly because hundreds of millions of immobilized consumers do not need to board or do an airplane. refueling in their cars.

“The stocks of these products are already overflowing,” said Schieldrop. “In many places, refineries lose money for each barrel they process, or they have no place to store their production of petroleum products. When refineries close, many crude oil producers have nowhere to send their crude oil. ”

WCS could go to zero – or worse

If refiners lose their appetite for blends like West Texas Intermediate, the outlook for Western Canada Select is even worse. Canadian oil sands producers face “months of declining production at near-zero prices,” analysts at JBC Energy said on Monday.

Indeed, it is not impossible to imagine that the price of WCS will soon drop even below this previously unimaginable level.

A mixture of heavy oil has already turned negative. Wyoming Asphalt Sour, a heavy blend of petroleum mainly used in the manufacture of paving bitumen, has already seen some traders offer it -19 cents US per barrel in mid-March. It is “effectively asking producers to pay the luxury of getting rid of their production”, Bloomberg reported during the weekend.

Like WCS, Wyoming sour does not have easy access to seaports where it could perhaps be shipped to the highest bidder. Thus, its crater price is a lesson for other landlocked blends that are likely to stop production soon as demand stops, said Schieldrop.

“For terrestrial or landlocked oil producers, this only means one thing: the price of local oil … which they receive very quickly becomes zero, if not negative,” said Schieldrop.

“If they have too much oil, they have to pay someone to transport it until they have successfully stopped production.”