Oilers Colby Cave fondly remembers small leagues up to the NHL

As a hockey father, Joe Hutzal felt for the Edmonton Oilers on December 6 as they prepared to face the Los Angeles Kings.

Hutzal’s son Jacob and the other Stony Plain Atom 2 Predators had the honor of standing on the Edmonton bench during the pre-game warm-up.

“In a way, I felt like the kids were slightly interfering with the players’ regular routine,” says Hutzal. “They were going into game mode.”

Undeterred, a minor league buddy named Colby Cave – wearing No. 12 for the Oilers – leaned over the boards and took the time to chat with the delighted Predators. Hutzal took a moment’s photo that his son and teammates will never forget.

The speech about the exemplary character of Colby Cave is not overestimated. Here he did everything he could to make the experience memorable by talking to my boy and his teammates during the pre-game. He didn’t have to, but he wanted to. His wife and family can be proud. pic.twitter.com/EQdudnXv2k & mdash;@JoeHutzal

Cave died Saturday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was 25 years old.

The Edmonton Oilers forward underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday to remove a colloidal cyst that caused bleeding in the brain.

The image of Cave and the Stony Plain Predators is just an enlightening snapshot of a young man known for his character as much as his hockey prowess.

“To see a guy – a call short of chances of staying in the league – going out of his way to speak with them struck a deal with me,” says Hutzal. “There would have been so many other things on his mind, but he thought it was important to spend time with the children, regardless of his status on the team.”

The hockey world – already stunned by the sudden cessation necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic – hoped and prayed for a better result when news broke last week that Cave was in a medically induced coma.

The former Swift Current Broncos captain never woke up.

His wife Emily wrote a heartbreaking Instagram article on Saturday: “You are and always will be my person, my hero, the greatest thing that can happen to me.

And then: “I never dreamed of being a widow before our first anniversary.”

Surge of grief from NHL players

Other players, fans and complete strangers – many of whom stayed at home in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19 – also turned to social media to pay tribute and cry.

“It makes no sense,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid wrote on Instagram. “Heavy and heavy heart today as I try to wrap my head around it.

“You were an amazing person and you always brought so much energy and positivity to the room and to people’s lives.

Cave grew up on Al and Jennifer Cave’s farm outside of Battleford, Saskatchewan. Undrafted, he pursued his dream in the NHL against all odds when obtaining his junior diploma.

“It hit our community very hard,” said Ryan Switzer, director of digital media for the Swift Current Broncos. “Swift Current is a small town, and the players are celebrities during their stay here. It’s all Friday evening lights thing. And Colby was such a good player.

Cave had three seasons with AHL Providence before finally breaking into the Boston Bruins in 2018-19. He scored his first NHL goal in style on a David Pastrnak thread against Montreal Canadiens superstar Carey Price.

Cave has tallied a goal in 11 games this season with Edmonton – a highlight of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games this season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

He skates. It releases. He gets in. He Caveman. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/zgGOu9XNKm & mdash;@EdmontonOilers

“If he was sent to the American Hockey League or was in good health, he just dug, went to work and supported his teammates,” said Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland . “And when he was in our lineup, he did everything he could to help the team win. He practiced hard and was a real professional.

“He was a highly regarded and respected player in the locker room.”

Cave was appreciated in his own locker room and respected in much larger circles. Last October, while playing for Bakersfield, Cave eliminated 20-year-old Calgary Flames prospect Martin Popisil in an unbalanced fight.

The next day, Popisil shared a text he received from his rival.

“Hey buddy, it’s Cave on the other side, I just wanted to reach out and hope you’re okay buddy,” Cave wrote. “You are a tough kid, and I respect a self-defeating guy. I hope you have a quick recovery buddy.”

No wonder Cave was so popular. And to be loved.

“I don’t understand anything,” former Oilers forward Sam Gagner wrote on Twitter. “What I do know is that we will miss Colby a lot.”