Oilers forward Colby Cave dies of brain bleeding

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died of a brain hemorrhage earlier this week.

The 25-year-old Battleford, Saskatchewan native was in a medical coma in a Toronto hospital.

The Oilers confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his wife, Emily.

“We and our families are in shock, but we know that our Colby was loved by us, his family and friends, the whole hockey community and many others. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time, “the statement said.

He was in a coma since Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, after being flown in from a hospital in Barrie, Ontario on Monday.

Cave underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday, doctors removing a colloidal cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the death of Colby Cave. https://t.co/Uk56BzS7qk pic.twitter.com/06V3AFQPra & mdash;@PR_NHL

On Wednesday, Emily Cave released an emotional update on her husband’s situation.

“We need a miracle,” she wrote on Instagram. “Colby’s parents and I were able to see him through a window and speak to him on a walkie-talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because COVID-19 is regulated. We do not know when we are allowed to see it again.

“The nurse tied her wedding ring to her ankle. I dream of being able to touch you, hear your voice, shake your hand (three times) and kiss you again. I love you so much and my heart is broken a million pieces without my best friend. “

A memorable goal for Edmonton

Cave agent Jason Davidson said on Tuesday that the situation did not appear to be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cave has scored once in 11 games with Edmonton this season. He has scored 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League this season.

The Oilers posted Cave’s goal – an impressive right-wing rush that saw him beat a Pittsburgh defender and stuff the puck in front of Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray – on Twitter earlier this week.

Colby is a great person who has scored a great goal for us this season. All # Oilers the family sends you all our love & amp; strength right now, @ Cavemn10. 💙🧡💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/A5uZNmPZMl & mdash;@EdmontonOilers

“Colby is a great person who has scored a great goal for us this season,” said the team.

Cave has scored once in 11 games with Edmonton this season. He has scored 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League this season.

“We wanted to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our teammate Colby Cave after his death earlier this morning,” said a joint statement from Oilers president Bob Nicholson and general manager Ken Holland. “Colby was a great teammate with lots of character, admired and loved everywhere he played.”

67 NHL games

Cave played five seasons in Swift Current before joining the Boston Bruins for the 2014-15 season after going undrafted. The Oilers requested a waiver for Cave off on January 15, 2019.

Cave scored four goals and five assists in 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound cave made its NHL debut with Boston on December 21, 2017, after being called from AHL Providence. He played three games with Boston that season. Cave played 15 more games with Boston in 2018 before the Oilers claimed it.

“I’m so shocked and saddened to hear this horrible news. It’s hard to put my feelings into words,” said Boston striker Jake DeBrusk, who played with Cave in Swift Current and again in the organization des Bruins, said on social media. “I was fortunate to play junior hockey with Colby. He was our captain and leader. It was an unforgettable moment when we played together again in the NHL for the Boston Bruins.

“He was an incredible person, player and friend. I extend my deepest condolences to Emily and the Cave family. Rest in peace Colby.”