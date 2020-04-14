Oilpatch on “pins and needles” awaiting assistance, while Calgary Stampede uncertain

This story is part of The COVID economy, a CBC News series examining how the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting jobs, manufacturing and business in regions of Canada.

It’s usually the busiest time of year inside the Smithbilt Hats factory, as the weather starts to change and people start to get a little spring fever anticipating the outdoor concerts, festivals and, of course, the Calgary Stampede.

Instead, the factory, nestled in the heart of the city, remains inactive as employees remain laid off due to the pandemic.

It is the first time the store has had to close in 101 years, according to Vice President Brian Hanson, except for a few days during the 2013 flood where no one was able to access the building.

“It will hurt the whole city if the Stampede cancels. Hopefully we don’t have to do it. It brings a lot of money to everyone in the city,” said Hanson.

At this point, the Calgary Stampede has yet to make a decision about its annual 10-day event in July, as the organization assesses “what may be likely, possible and impossible for all programs.” “

Whether it be tourism, retail or other industries, the province’s economy has stalled as businesses and non-essential services are shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19. But Alberta is facing another financial blow due to the drop in oil prices.

Ongoing talks

Fuel demand fell in North America due to the pandemic, while Russia and Saudi Arabia began to increase oil production almost simultaneously in early March. Oil prices have fallen sharply worldwide, particularly for records in Alberta, where on some days a barrel of oil sold at almost 10% of its value in February.

With the majority of western Canadian oil producers losing money, many companies are struggling to gain financial flexibility as banks tighten the amount they are willing to lend.

Smithbilt Hats has been closed for about a month and all production is stopped. (Bill Graveland / The Canadian Press)

This is why the oil group is turning to the federal government for some type of assistance to ensure that funding is available if needed.

Discussions have been going on for several weeks, but the federal government has not yet made proposals, according to industry leaders.

“We are all waiting for pins and needles, waiting to see,” said Darren Gee, chief executive officer of Exploration and Development Corp., at a recent investor event.

“I have heard a lot of ideas that have been debated. I think the industry is wide open to creative solutions to overcome some of this short-term liquidity problem.”

Over the Easter weekend, oil producing countries around the world solved part of the industry problem by agreeing to significantly reduce oil production in what some industry veterans describe as unprecedented mega-deal.

However, this is only one step in improving the problems in the petroleum sector, since the reductions in OPEC production, associated with the planned reductions and closings in Canada, the United States and certain other producing countries, are expected to reduce global oil supplies by approximately 14 million barrels per day in May and June.

In comparison, demand for oil fell by around 20 million barrels a day during the pandemic.

“Without this agreement, the world industry would have run out of storage for the flood of excess oil in a few weeks, and prices would have dropped, which would also have really affected the financial markets”, Daniel Yergin, vice – president of IHS Markit, said in a statement.

“This limits the build-up of stocks, which will reduce pressure on prices when normality returns – every time it happens.”

“Think big and daring”

In Alberta, business leaders say it may be time to stop some federal-led environmental policies that could hamper economic recovery, such as clean fuel standard and methane harmonization, until the oil patch rests on solid foundations.

It is also a time for Ottawa to “think big and bold” and position Canada to be globally competitive, according to Adam Legge of the Business Council of Alberta.

WATCH | Adam Legge with a few ideas to help Alberta’s economic recovery:

The president of the Business Council of Alberta says we need to help people, businesses and the economy. 2:23

The agricultural sector is a bright spot for the province right now, he said.

“Everyone is trying to figure out where the end point is. The challenge is that nobody really knows how long or how far this is going to go, especially because Alberta is facing the double stampede of COVID-19 and to the collapse in the price of oil, “said Legge.

The post-pandemic recovery will also be difficult for Alberta, compared to other regions of Canada, since the province was already facing job losses before the spread of COVID-19, cutting about 19,000 jobs in January and 15,000 others February.

Ben Gerwing, President of the Alberta Boot Company in Calgary, dabs leather for a pair of boots in this 2016 photo. (Sarah Lawrynuik)

According to Legge, about half of the province’s economy is based on consumer spending on restaurants, stores and other retailers.

“If we can somehow safely and ethically put more people back on the street by spending money, the sooner and the better we can do it, the sooner we can find a job, the “The economy will pick up, so we won’t kill everything in it,” said Legge.

That’s why some Calgary companies are still hoping that the Stampede will take place this year, even if it won’t attract as many people as last year, when 1.27 million people walked through, the second best attendance never recorded.

The Alberta Boot Company, which has closed and temporarily laid off staff, typically reports half of its annual sales during a four-week period around Stampede.

“I have a glimmer of hope that we may still see a Stampede, whether it’s still the same original date or something later in the summer,” said President Ben Gerwing.

“If we don’t have a Stampede this year, it’s going to be a real struggle to get to next year’s Stampede.”

He hopes government programs and possible marketing campaigns by business groups to “buy local” will cushion the blow.

“We will try to take advantage of everything we can to increase sales and people in the store when all is said and done,” he said.