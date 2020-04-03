Oklahoma pizzeria owner on a small business loan program: it’s a “dressing” but it won’t last long

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Oklahoma pizzeria owner Mike Bausch called the Federal relief for small businesses to face the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic a “temporary bandage that will fix what we have right now,” adding that “if this continues, we will need more from the states.”

Bausch, the owner of the Andolini pizzeria in Tulsa, made the following comments:Fox & Friends“on Friday. He added that” the states have just closed things down and have taken security measures, but the [federal government] that’s what’s taking care of us right now and it won’t be enough. “

Bausch, who owns 11 restaurants, said he was currently “at five, just sidewalking and delivering.” He added that as a result, he had to lay off approximately 150 employees.

“It was a hard pill to swallow,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

Many lenders across the United States expect an influx of business on Friday, the first day that small businesses can start applying for the federal multi-billion dollar stimulus package. signed last week.

The Paycheque Protection Program, or PPP, is designed to encourage companies with fewer than 500 employees to keep their employees despite the difficult economic conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Applicants can receive up to $ 10 million, which can be forgiven in some cases. At least 75% of the money must be spent on salary costs. However, salary costs are capped at $ 100,000 on an annualized basis per employee.

“We immediately jumped into filling the loan and reaching an agreement with the SBA [Small Business Administration]Said Bausch. “It is not the simplest process. We understand why. Nevertheless, we want to make it easier, immediately collect more than 20 documents so that our bankers are fully prepared so that, when everyone returns to work, we can return to normal status. “

CASE OF CORONAVIRUS STATE BY TOTAL STATE

He went on to say that his goal is still to hire as many workers as possible, but it will be difficult to find workers and expect them to return.

“It’s a transient industry, some people come back or move on for whatever reason.”

In addition to the P3, small business owners can seek relief through the SBA’s economic disaster loan program. Sometimes both programs can be an option.

“The word” leave “or” dismissal “has never been in my professional vocabulary, that’s not what we do,” said Bausch on Friday.

He then noted that “without doing anything wrong, just overnight, your legs are cut under you.”

“The goal here is to fix it and we are very happy that Congress overall mobilized quickly, but it was done at the federal level, “he noted, noting that if the coronavirus epidemic continues, he hopes states will intervene.

He said that in the meantime he is helping his employees by providing them with free food and creating a “staff fund”, which includes 20% of the proceeds from the gift cards the pizzeria sells.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Having to tell someone” Sorry, we don’t have any more work for you, “when we were a successful restaurant that did everything right, it’s just a crazy proposition,” said Bausch.

Brittany De Lea of ​​Fox Business contributed to this report.