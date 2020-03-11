Oklahoma police officer collapses after receiving fentanyl, a drug to reverse overdoses

A Oklahoma police officer was given life-saving overdose medication after being exposed to fentanyl last week, authorities said.

The Bartlesville police officer was packing methamphetamine found during a traffic stop Friday when he became numb.

A security video obtained by KTUL-TV in Tulsa shows the dizzy officer inside the police station before falling to the ground.

“He fell ill, dizzy, passed out, and fell,” said police sergeant Bartlesville. Jim Warring.

The unidentified officer immediately received Narcan, an opioid overdose drug, from his fellow officers. He was then taken to hospital and received several more doses of Narcan.

“It was the first time that we had to use Narcan on any of ours,” Warring told news station. “We are really fortunate to have it available and that our officers have really paid attention to the training.”

Doctors told police officer was exposed to methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Second officer also exposed but not as severely, police said KOKI-TV. The fallen officer is doing well, they said. Two people were arrested for drug and methamphetamine trafficking which made the officer ill.