Oklahoma sees first coronavirus death in Tulsa

Oklahoma resident dies as a result new coronavirus, or COVID-19, marking the first death of this type in the state, according to health officials from the city of Tulsa.

Tulsa’s health ministry said in a Press release that the patient was a man in his 50s who tested positive for the virus on March 17 before dying “due to complications” the next day.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF PETS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

“The epidemiological investigation is underway,” said officials.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the first Oklahoma death from COVID-19. Sarah and I send our sincere condolences and ask the Oklahomans to join us in praying for her family and loved ones, “said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in a statement. “My highest priority is the safety and well-being of every Oklahoman and I will deploy all available resources to protect the health of all our families, friends and neighbors.”

Statewide, Oklahoma has seen at least 29 cases of the new virus – but there could be more, as testing capabilities are currently limited in Oklahoma, officials said. The earlier state is not alone. Limited testing has been an issue for states across the country.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Echoing health professionals across America, announcing the death, Tulsa health officials reminded residents with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath to “stay at home and limit person-to-person engagement ”.

“Call your health care provider to discuss your symptoms. Emergency rooms should only be used for medical emergencies. Residents of Tulsa County are encouraged to establish social distancing and avoid crowds and large gatherings to slow the spread of the disease. Frequent hand washing and surface disinfection are imperative to limit the spread, ”they added.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As of Thursday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 222,643 people in 151 countries and territories, causing more than 9,115 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 9,415 illnesses and at least 150 deaths.

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.