Olympians become coaches to help those stranded at home

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – Moving from the track to the show, many athletes around the world are doing their part to improve public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been an explosion of athletes offering free online fitness classes and advice to an isolated audience at home.

It helps others stay in shape, and especially for sports like athletics, it is a way to stay relevant for a year without the Olympics.

“The responsibility is now on the parents and, for the children, you are stuck in the space you have at home,” former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe told The Associated Press. who is preparing a next online class for the athletic world. .

“So it was just trying to make this a fun way to bring everyone together and try to restore some normalcy.”

Radcliffe had previously organized family events to keep people active. Now that more people are at home, she is taking the initiative online.

World Athletics, the governing body of athletics, is left with an empty calendar because competitions around the world have been canceled. It fills the void with a range of online exercise tips and educational resources, especially for children.

In addition to Radcliffe, other Olympic athletes involved include two-time 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica who reads her children’s books and the 2012 100 hurdles champion Sally Pearson of Australia, who runs a prenatal training class.

The trend extends to sports and countries.

English cricketer Jos Buttler demonstrated pilates exercises on Instagram with his wife Louise, a professional trainer. Sometimes he does it even at full speed, with a helmet, pads and a bat.

In Germany, long jump world champion Malaika Mihambo ran an extracurricular sports club for young children. Now she has put it online, with daily German language training sessions on YouTube filled with engaging discussions for the children she calls her “world champions”.

“Even when parents strive to keep general uncertainty away from them, children have finely tuned antennas and smell something like that anyway,” said Mihambo on the German Track Federation website . “If I can do my bit to put some structure into their daily lives at that time, to make them enthusiastic about the sport, then I am happy to do so.”

Spanish football coaches and French athletes have also joined them, while the Slovak football federation has released a video showing Jan Gregus, a Minnesota United midfielder in Major League Soccer, doing a fun routine. Copying his energetic mixture of abdominal exercises and ball tricks will challenge anyone trapped at home.

Radcliffe said athletes can adapt during the pandemic and help others, thanks to the “resilience” that many have accumulated when their training options are limited by injury.

“It’s the same mentality as if you are injured. You focus on what you can do to maintain, so that when you can go out and compete, you compete well and build on that,” a- she said. “The world is a little hurt right now and we’re all trying to focus a little bit on what we can do to help everyone get through.”