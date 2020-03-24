Olympians disappointed but understand Canada’s decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

Melissa Bishop, a two-time Olympic athletic runner, says she was in tears when she learned that Canada’s Olympic committees had decided to withdraw athletes’ participation in this year’s summer games in Tokyo for the sake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After sleeping on the news, however, Bishop – who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio, respectively – said she agreed with the decision announced by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) on Sunday and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).

“I think it’s something much bigger than sport and much bigger than our dreams right now,” said Bishop. “It’s humanity and it saves lives at this point.”

In their joint announcement, Canada’s two Olympic committees not only declared that Canadian athletes will not participate in Tokyo 2020, but also called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games until 2021 as the world continues to fight COVID-19. .

The COC and CPC made their announcement a few hours after the IOC announced that it will take a month to consider postponing the 2020 Olympics, adding that “cancellation is not on the agenda. “.

Although the news was difficult for Bishop to hear, she nonetheless recognized the need to prioritize her own health and safety – as well as the safety of her family and other members of her community.

“These things are happening, and I think if the Olympics are postponed, then that will only benefit us more,” she said. “It will give me a lot more time to really focus on some strength and speed.”

Echoing Bishop, Windsor, Ont. Wrestler Jordie Steen – who qualified for his first Olympics about a week ago – said he was disappointed with the news, but also understood that “this is definitely bigger than me”.

The season of Canadian middle distance runner Melissa Bishop-Nriagu was forced to cut short in her 2019 season due to injuries. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images / File)

Steen comes from a family of Olympic hopefuls who were unable to attend their respective competitions. Her grandfather, father and great-uncle were all on the Canadian Olympic team at various points in their careers, and all were unable to compete for reasons beyond their control.

“My great-uncle has become mono,” he said. “My grandfather was allegedly part of the team, but they downsized so they couldn’t send everyone and he was one of the people they couldn’t send.”

Steen’s father was unable to attend the 1980 Summer Olympics in the former Soviet Union because 66 countries – including Canada – boycotted the games because of the Soviet-Afghan war.

“It’s a little crazy,” said Steen. “They were joking that we have a little curse.”

Steen is currently back home in Windsor and said his initial plan was to rest for a week and resume training.

Watch Jordie Steen qualify for Tokyo 2020:

Canada’s Jordie Steen gets a place at the Tokyo 2020 Games in the 97 kg weight category. 1:53

Although he cannot go to a gym – and although he cannot train against anyone because of the rules of social distancing – Steen stated that he was capable of undergoing rudimentary force and a cardio training at home.

“It was from top to bottom,” he said. It was one of my highest points and some of my lowest points this week. I am optimistic however, I am sure that everything will be fine. “

In the meantime, Bishop – who was forced to cut his 2019 season due to injuries – said she plans to continue training “as if things will be postponed for a few months”.

“We don’t know, but it’s not worth the risk of stopping training right now,” she said.