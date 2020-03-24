Olympians face uncertainty over Tokyo delay due to virus

Potential Olympians and their coaches have spent days and weeks pondering some sort of uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic – will the Tokyo Games be on schedule? – to a whole new set of questions now that an indefinite postponement is official.

To start: when exactly are these Summer Olympics going to take place? All that is certain at the moment, according to the announcement made Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee and the local organizers, is that instead of July 24 to August 9, 2020, they will one day – n matter when – in 2021 (although, oddly enough, they will still be called the 2020 Games).

What will be the qualification rules? Some sports have already completed this process. Others are in a state of total flux.

Will the delay force athletes to consider giving up the Olympics altogether because retirement is signaling? And if so, what will they decide?

“More than anything, it pushes back what life would offer,” said Cat Osterman, who will be 37 years old next month and is the longest-serving player on the US softball team.

“My husband and I talked about the possibility of having a child after July 2020,” said Osterman, a pitcher who is one of two remnants of the team that won a silver medal at the Olympics in 2008 “, and now it should come into effect after 2021.”

Or as the Belgian cyclist Greg Van Avermaet, the 2016 Olympic road racing champion who turns 34 in May said, “The postponement means that I will be one more year, which is not ideal, but I know that I will always be as motivated. “

American fencer Kat Holmes was an Olympian four years ago and was in the process of winning a spot this time, with a view to starting medical school in New York in the fall. She had all lined up too: Holmes was going to take a flight from Japan to Newark Airport just after the closing ceremony so that she could make it to her first day of school orientation.

Now everything is getting more complicated, including the prospect of missing a lot of class time if the Tokyo Olympics are postponed until May 2021, for example.

“I have to postpone the rest of my life for a year and face what the rest of a qualification means. We don’t know, “Holmes told The Associated Press.

“I did not go so far as not to give 100% to the Olympic Games. … And it’s kind of the same with medical school, ”she said. “I finally entered medical school two or three weeks ago. It looks like ten years ago. “

American swimmer Allison Schmitt is someone else who may need to reconsider her plans.

Schmitt – who has eight medals, including four gold – faced depression and quit her sport for two years after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. But she resumed training under the guidance of the coach Bob Bowman hoping to form his fourth Olympic team this year.

She will be 30 in June and told the AP that it was too early to make a final choice.

“I know our goals have not changed just because the Olympic date has changed,” said Schmitt. “Yes, it’s an emotional moment. I don’t think it would be smart to make an immediate decision with these emotions. “

Certainly there are also those who could benefit from the delay as it offers additional months to let the wounds heal.

Basketball stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving come to mind (as long as the schedule change does not conflict with the NBA season, of course), as do reigning Olympic champions like the 400-meter South African runner Wayde van Niekerk and British tennis player Andy Murray.

Others have financial concerns.

Baseball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, and former New York Mets minor player Jeremy Wolf was scheduled to play in the field for Israel. Now Wolf, 26, will be looking to get a non-baseball job this summer and has no idea if he’ll be able to play in 2021.

“It changes a lot for a lot of guys,” said Wolf in a text message to the AP. “Who can still play, who can afford it (because we don’t get paid), who will always be in good shape? A year and a half is an eternity in baseball time. “

The overwhelming initial feelings on Tuesday seemed to be a mixture of disappointment and understanding – even among former athletes.

“My first thought was that I was relieved. Now there is a better chance that we can beat this and do what we need to do to save as many lives as possible, “said Michael Phelps, the retired swimmer who collected 23 gold medals. “I was happy to see them logically make an intelligent decision. It’s just frustrating that it takes so long. “

Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings called the postponement a “responsible choice”.

“Can you imagine making this decision after how many years and how much blood and sweat worldwide? People have a hard time canceling weddings and canceling small tournaments, so imagine with all the billions of dollars spent on them, “Jennings told the AP.

Just over half of the qualifying spots for Tokyo had been determined before the COVID-19 epidemic affected sporting events, big and small, around the world, so sports federations will have to make adjustments.

Whole countries are now locked out, more than 400,000 people worldwide have been infected and more than 18,000 have died, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

“There is no need to host the Olympics right now and to have sick and dying athletes,” said Julius Yego, Kenya’s silver javelin medalist four years ago.

The IOC and Japan still have work to do to organize well-organized and safe Summer Games in the unprecedented circumstances of the postponed Olympic Games (they were canceled during the war in 1916, 1940 and 1944).

Competitors are also confronted with the new terrain, just like the others.

“Many feel both relief and grief,” said US volleyball coach Karch Kiraly of the athletes’ reactions to the delay.

“Tons of strangers. We will of course reset, re-engage and figure things out one day at a time, ”wrote Kiraly, the only person to win Olympic gold in beach volleyball and indoor, in an email to the PA. “What other choice do we have?”