Olympic advice on transgender athletes after the Tokyo Games

Lausanne, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC will publish new guidelines on transgender athletes aimed at protecting inclusiveness, safety and fairness in sports until the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee hoped that prior to this year’s Tokyo Olympics, a complex talk involving at least three transgender women out of 11,000 athletes would be completed. However, we decided to wait to avoid interruption of the qualifying event.

Richard Budget, Director of Medicine and Science at the IOC, said on Wednesday that changing policies near Tokyo was not “ethically or legally fair.”

Transgender women who can compete in Tokyo include BMX freestyle rider Chelsea Wolf (USA), Brazilian volleyball player Tiffany Abreu, and weightlifter New Zealand Laurel Hubbard.

The IOC-led talk is separate from Swiss castor Semenya’s lawsuit, which challenges women’s runners’ athletics rules for naturally high testosterone with “gender differences (DSD).”

The 800-meter champion from South Africa was able to get a decision within weeks in an appeals case in the Swiss Supreme Court.

The budget stated that the IOC had heard the opinions of hundreds of athletes, doctors and human rights professionals and had commented on guidelines to help individual sports governing bodies determine their own rules.

“ Somehow, the transgender athlete’s face in the face of harassment and those who argue that it is unfair to allow transitioned women to compete with the physical superiority of the born man. We had to find a fair balance, “he said.

“Everything installed will definitely confuse many people,” Budget told reporters at IOC headquarters.

He stated that the talk was “a very difficult process, a very delicate process, and no simple answer.”

Previous guidelines in 2015 set the acceptable level of testosterone in serum to less than 10 nanomoles / liter for one year. It probably seemed half.

“Just changing the level of testosterone without a proper framework in place would be wrong,” said the budget.

The budget said that it was not known that transgender athletes had competed in the Olympics since 2003.

“We’re talking about only a few of the 11,000 athletes. In fact, it’s much better to do this right or as much as possible than to rush something right before the match.”