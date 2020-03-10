Olympic cancellation tentacles would reach the world

TOKYO (AP) – The tentacles of canceling the Tokyo Olympics – or postponing or hosting them in empty places – would reach every corner of the globe, much like the spreading virus that now threatens the opening ceremony on July 24.

The International Olympic Committee and local organizers say the games are underway, but time is running out.

The fate of the Tokyo Games affects 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes, coaches and sports officials, local organizers, Japanese government and national morale, international broadcasters, fans and global sponsors. Add to that hotels, airlines and taxi drivers – and even 80,000 unpaid volunteers who will miss a unique opportunity.

“I have heard of the possible cancellation of the Olympics, and I think it stinks,” J’den Cox, two-time wrestling world champion and bronze medalist in Rio de Janeiro, told Associated Press. “It would probably break everyone’s hearts if it were to happen.”

The Olympic mark could be damaged, although the International Olympic Committee based in Switzerland may be among the least financially affected parties if the games are canceled. The IOC was resolved in its message, although it had a window of several months to decide.

“It’s hard to imagine that it will be defined by the end of May, but it could be,” said Dr. Ali Khan. An epidemiologist and dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska, told The Associated Press in an email. “In any event, many sick athletes could not lead to very interesting games.”

“From what we know of many other mass gathering events, including sporting events, it is very easy to spread disease around the world from such events – from meningitis to Zika,” added Khan. “In addition to welcoming athletes and spectators with their tiny microbes, there is and can be an ongoing illness in Japan.”

Kazuhiro Tateda, an infectious disease expert and a member of a Japanese government panel, said the virus could not disappear quickly.

“Unlike the flu that disappears with warmer weather, the response to the new coronavirus, I think, will have to continue for six months or a year,” Tateda told Japanese broadcaster NHK on Tuesday.

The IOC has ample financial guarantees against cancellation, which has only happened in wartime since the start of the modern Olympic Games in 1896. Its latest annual report shows that it has nearly $ 2 billion reserve dollars that could cover operating costs until the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

IOC annual reports indicate that it paid nearly $ 14.4 million in insurance premiums to protect against the cancellation of the 2016 Rio Olympics and $ 12.8 million for a policy covering 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

IOC President Thomas Bach was asked last week after a meeting of the Executive Board whether the insurance premium had reached up to $ 20 million for a Tokyo policy.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “It was not discussed during this EB.”

Wolfgang Maennig, an Olympic rowing gold medalist who teaches sports economics at the University of Hamburg, suggested that the losses be shared.

“Insurance companies will have to pay a large part of the IOC’s losses,” said Maennig in an email to AP. “The rest will have to be taken care of by the IOC.”

The IOC controls the Olympic Games and has great latitude to act. Its protection is set out in the 81-page host city contract, signed in 2013 with the city of Tokyo and the Japanese Olympic Committee.

The preamble to the contact states: “The Olympic Games are the exclusive property of the IOC, which holds all rights … to their organization, staging, exploitation, distribution, recording, representation, reproduction … whether they are existing or developed in the future, throughout the world in perpetuity. “

The contract also specifies that the IOC may terminate its functions and withdraw from the city due to a “state of war, civil unrest or boycott… if the IOC has reasonable grounds to believe, in its sole discretion , that the safety of participants in the games would be seriously threatened or compromised for any reason. “

Victor Matheson, sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, said that athletes are the most vulnerable. The Olympic Games involve 33 sports, and many of the smaller ones have a limited number of participants until match time.

“For athletes, their careers are short and in many sports, success at the Olympics is your only blow to financial performance,” Matheson told AP.

Matheson said that losses from hotels and other service companies are probably uninsured. The billions of dollars the government spends on sites looks like a risky investment. Losing the Olympics would negate the hard-to-calculate goodwill that Japan and Tokyo could have won.

An Irish bookie shows chances of leaning slightly towards the Olympics that are not moving forward. The chances are 4-6, it will not open on July 24 in Tokyo, and even it will.

Tokyo officially spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the Olympics, although a national government audit office says it is at least double that. The local organizing committee’s budget of $ 5.6 billion is private money, the rest coming from Japanese taxpayers. About $ 1 billion of the local operating budget will come from ticket sales, which would be lost if the games were played without supporters in empty stadiums.

“A combination of the IOC, broadcasters and insurers will lose big,” said Matheson. “This loss comes out of someone’s pocket depending on how all the contracts are written.”

Andrew Zimbalist, who teaches economics at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, said some of the venues, such as the $ 1.43 billion national stadium, would have “lasting value”.

“But hardly any of this would have made the list of priority public investments,” he said in an email to AP, adding that if the games were canceled, much of the investment would be “wasted”. .

The IOC has repeatedly stated that the games will continue and has stated that it relies on the advice of the World Health Organization. WHO, the United Nations health agency, has so far refused to label the crisis a “pandemic”, which could force the hand of the IOC. But many experts say that this threshold has already been reached.

More than 113,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, far more than those infected with SARS, MERS or the Ebola virus in recent years. More than 4,000 have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. People with more serious illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 63,000 have recovered so far.

About 73% of the IOC’s $ 5.7 billion in revenues during the last four-year Olympic cycle (2013-2016) came from the sale of broadcast rights. The American network NBC accounts for at least half of broadcast payments. Another 18% of the IOC’s income comes from sponsorship.

NBC’s parent company Comcast said that due to the insurance and the way the contracts are drafted, NBC would not suffer any losses if the Olympics were canceled. But Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the company would miss out on the advertising profits of $ 250 million for the Rio 2016 Olympics. Advertising profits for 2020 are expected to be greater.

NBC signed an agreement to pay $ 4.38 billion for four Olympics – 2014 to 2020. It has a new agreement to pay $ 7.75 billion for the next six Olympics – 2022 to 2032.

Christopher Chase, a New York-based lawyer specializing in sports, intellectual property and the media, said sponsors and broadcasters were unlikely to sue for breach of contract if the games were not organized or if the conditions were changed.

Chase, a partner at the Frankfurt Kurnit law firm, said that many such contracts would contain “force majeure” or “change of circumstances” clauses that set out unpredictable conditions that prevent the execution of a contract. ; these serve as a defense for non-performance by either party, but in this case, most likely the producer of the event.

The IOC, like other big properties such as FIFA and the NFL, “the last thing they want to pay off or reduce the cost of this sponsorship,” Chase told AP. “The last thing they want to do is pay back or charge less. So generally what they’re trying to do is negotiate some sort of compensation or substitution. “

Beyond the main IOC sponsorship agreements, local sponsors paid just over $ 3 billion to the organizing committee.

“Any party that has already spent money to put people on the ground; flights and hotel rooms and all of those things are very likely to lose out, “said Chase. “Sponsorship fees are perhaps the least of their worries.”