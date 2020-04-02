Olympic delay adds workload, costs and uncertainty to cash flow

GENEVA (AP) – Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 will make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee acknowledged on Thursday, although it provided few details on the bill final.

Four directors of the Olympic organization held a conference call three days after finalizing the new Tokyo dates, with the games postponed to July 23-August. 8 next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the new dates have removed all uncertainty about the future of the event, many question marks remain as the IOC begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the governing bodies of 33 sports in a colossal task of modification of thousands of contracts. They include agreements for 41 venues, an Olympic village of 5,000 apartments, hotels, transportation, and the supply of goods and services.

“All of this must now be secured for a year later,” said Christophe Dubi, Executive Director of the IOC Olympic Games. “There will be costs for (local Tokyo organizers) and the IOC and the Olympic family.”

Estimates of the cost of postponing the games started at $ 2 billion and went much higher. Japanese taxpayers are expected to meet most of it, adding to their share of an official budget of $ 12.6 billion.

The IOC contributed $ 1.3 billion to Tokyo’s initial operating budget.

When asked if the Swiss-based Olympic body would cover part of the additional costs of its own insurance policy or its billion dollar reserve fund, the official line Thursday was that it was too early to tell.

It was also unclear how payments to broadcasters would be structured.

“We’re just getting into it,” said Timo Lumme, managing director of television and marketing.

Broadcasters, including NBC, contributed 73% of the IOC’s $ 5.7 billion in revenues from the previous four-year cycle until the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Of this amount, $ 540 went to governing bodies of the 28 basic sports of the Summer Games.

This figure is expected to increase for Tokyo, but it is still unclear when the governing bodies will receive IOC payments on their share of this income.

The IOC has not committed to pay 25% of this money in advance in 2020 to 2020 to lighten the cash flow of the governing bodies. Many face additional costs to Tokyo while canceling income-generating world championships and other international events.

“They will arrive until 2021, but in what condition?” said Francesco Ricci Bitti, head of the Summer Games sports group known as ASOIF, this week. He told the Associated Press that “15 to 20 people depend heavily on funding for the Olympics.”

A decision by the Tokyo Olympics could come within two weeks, suggested sporting director Kit McConnell. The IOC will meet with FIFA to increase the age limit for men’s football from 23 to 24 to take account of the one-year delay.

Hundreds of potential Olympic athletes who receive IOC funding for their training benefit from a one-year grant extension.

The IOC has not yet postponed its annual meeting to be held in Tokyo in July – or a presidential election scheduled for June 2021 in Athens, Greece. There is only one month left before the Tokyo games start.