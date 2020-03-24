Olympic fallout: postponement will upset other major events

The expected but surprising decision Tuesday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus could have a ripple effect on other major events, including the world track and swim championships.

While the International Olympic Committee has not yet set a new date for the Tokyo Games other than “by the summer of 2021 at the latest,” the revised schedule will no doubt have a significant impact on two of the biggest sports in the event.

The 2021 World Championships in Athletics are scheduled for next summer in Eugene, Oregon, which is building a new stadium that will accommodate 30,000 people on the site of historic Hayward Field. The next World Aquatic Championships are taking place around the same time in Fukuoko, Japan.

One of the most influential agents in athletics, Paul Doyle, believes that the world track championships should be postponed to the summer of 2022, in the middle of what is essentially a year of rest for the sport.

“It makes the most sense,” he said. “No world championships in 2022, so if we go to 2022, that solves a lot of problems. If you put them in the same year, it’s not just the Olympics and the Worlds in the same year. How do you select the teams? “

It will be the first time that this bi-annual event is held in the United States.

Now it’s a question of timing.

The world track championships are scheduled for August 6 to 15, which will obviously not work if the Tokyo Olympics are pushed back a full year at roughly the same place on the calendar as this year’s games – from 24 July to August. 9.

If the Olympics are held in April or May, an idea that seems seriously under consideration, the worlds of the track could move forward with their plans.

Despite this, Doyle said it would be better to postpone the world championships to 2022.

“I don’t think putting them in the same year makes much sense, especially when in 2022 it should be relatively easy,” he said. “I don’t know all the intricacies of the city of Eugene. I imagine having a little more time would be good. “

Swimming is also having its biggest event outside the Olympics in odd years.

The 2021 Aquatic Championships – which in addition to swimming also include diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and the non-Olympic sport of scuba diving – are scheduled for July 16-August. 1 in Fukuoka, about 1,088 kilometers south-west of Tokyo on the island of Kyushu.

Again, this calendar will not work if the Olympics are postponed to the summer of 2021.

But Cornel Marculescu, the executive director of the FINA global governing body, said there was no chance that the next worlds would be pushed back to 2022.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” he said defiantly to the Associated Press by telephone.

Marculescu said the IOC is considering two options for the Summer Games, which will have a direct impact on the next FINA decision.

“If they do it in the summer, then we (will have to change) the dates (of the world championships),” he said. “If they do it at the start of the year, we may not need to touch on the dates. The only thing we do, we are waiting to see what the IOC decides.”

If the IOC chooses a summer date, FINA will have to decide whether to hold its world championships before or after the Olympic Games.

A date of drop seems very likely, as it would not conflict with the Olympic swimming trials in the United States, which usually take place about a month before the Games.

“Before or after?” Marculescu asked with rhetoric. “I do not know.”

The other member of the Big Three of the Olympic Games is gymnastics, which organizes its world championships every non-Olympic year.

The 2021 event is scheduled for Copenhagen, Denmark, but not before October 18-24, so it should not be directly affected by the Olympic postponement. Training schedules and other competitions should however be changed.

The world governing body said it would do “whatever is necessary to adapt its calendar of events to the new dates” of the Olympic Games.

Swimming coach Bob Bowman, best known for his work with retired Olympian Michael Phelps, said he was looking forward to preparing for the Olympics without a major event the year before. In addition to the world championships every two years, the Pan-Pacific Championships take place two years before the Olympic Games.

“It will be nice to have a low-key summer for the first time,” said Bowman. “We can just get started without preparing for a major event, like the worlds or the Pan Pacs. It seems that something always happens. Not having it will give us a real head start on the preparation time they need. “