Olympic fallout: US track joins swimming, calls for delay in Tokyo

DENVER (AP) – US Olympic leaders face growing rebellion among their ranks over the organization of the Tokyo Games.

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee board member countered leadership with criticism of IOC, and U.S. athletics chief added call for postponement due to growing coronavirus crisis .

USATF CEO Max Siegel sent a two-page note to his counterpart at the American Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, asking the federation to argue for a delay. Friday night, just a few hours after the CEO of USA Swimming sent a similar letter.

Now the sports that represented 65 of the 121 medals of the United States and 175 of its 554 athletes at the last Summer Games are registered by urging, in the words of Siegel, “USOPC, as a leader within the Movement to use his voice and speak on behalf of the athletes. “

Steve Mesler, USOPC board member and Olympic bobsleigh champion, also focused on leadership. Mesler criticized the IOC much more in a blog post on Friday than Hirshland or board chair Susanne Lyons in previous statements and interviews.

“The (IOC) … has not shown the leadership that we Olympians want from those in charge,” Mesler wrote, making sure to emphasize that these were his thoughts “as an Olympian and not those of the USOPC, its board of directors, or its leaders.”

Other national committees are also calling on the IOC to act. The Norwegian and Brazilian federations have made public their requests for postponement.

“Our clear recommendation is that the Tokyo Olympic Games should not take place until the situation of COVID-19 is under firm control on a global scale,” the Norwegian federation wrote in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach. .

It is the United States, however, that brings the largest contingent to all of the Summer Games and wins the most medals – the two factors that led NBC to pay billions to televise the games until 2032. It The USOPC appears to leverage discussions on almost no subject with the IOC, but the federation has been reluctant to use its power. It has indeed spent years trying to smooth tense relationships with its international partners.

And since Hirshland took office as CEO in 2018, the focus has been on the inside, as the sexual abuse scandals that devoured American sport have shifted attention to wellness and safety athletes.

Hirshland and Lyon insisted that the USOPC not sacrifice the safety of athletes in the current crisis. But they stopped long before pushing the IOC towards a postponement.

“The decision about the games is not ours directly,” said Lyons in a conference call with reporters on Friday. “It belongs to (the World Health Organization), the Japanese government and the IOC. In no case would the USOPC put athletes at risk if they did not think it was safe. “

The leaders of the athletics and swimming teams also do not seem ready to take this risk, even if they behave alone – without the approval of the USOPC – remains in question. The leader of the third sport that forms the backbone of the Olympic Games – gymnastics – sent a survey to the athletes, asking them what they thought of the position of American gymnastics.

USA Track and Field already had their answer, in part thanks to the online conversations conducted by their athlete representatives.

“If you go there and spread the virus and go home and kill a child, a grandmother, a father or even an athlete, is it worth it?” The answer was no, ”said Wallace Spearmon, vice president of the USATF Athletes’ Council.