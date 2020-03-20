Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

On Friday, the Olympic flame completed its difficult journey from Greece to Japan.

This meant a small symbolic victory for the IOC and local organizers, who maintain that the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 24 amid a chorus of skeptics who believe they should be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time in 56 years, the Olympic torch is heading to Tokyo and I hope that the Olympic torch will light the way of hope for many people,” said organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori, at the conference. ‘an arrival ceremony reduced to an air. base in northern Japan.

Mori was of course referring to the famous 1964 Olympics in Tokyo. Tokyo was also to be the site of the 1940 Olympics, which were canceled by the Second World War.

“We will work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government,” he said, and on the advice of the World Health Organization, “we will ensure a game safe and secure. “

The flame, carried in a tiny cartridge from Greece, reached Japan aboard a white plane painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” on the side. The back part was adorned with the chorus “Hope Lights our Way”.

The plane was greeted on the tarmac by a small contingent of officials from the organizing committee. Two of Japan’s most famous Olympians – triple gold medalist in wrestling Saori Yoshida and triple gold medalist in judo Tadahiro Nomura – received the flame for the lighting ceremony.

The two climbed portable stairs and entered the plane before leaving, holding the cradle-shaped container with a flame burning inside. They handed him over to the bottom of the stairs to Mori, who gave a brief acceptance speech in a gusty wind.

Yoshida and Nomura then took the torch and lit a large cauldron on the tarmac at the air base.

Mori spoke of the “difficult situation” of the virus, then thanked the IOC and Greek officials that the “transfer of power ceremony could have taken place”, the Olympic Games expected to open in just over four months.

The flame arrived in the northeastern part of Japan, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) from Tokyo, which was devastated by the earthquake, tsunami and the merger of three nuclear reactors in 2011, making it left a lot still in temporary quarters.

The flame will remain in northern Japan for almost a week until the torch relay officially begins on March 26 from Fukushima Prefecture. It will be displayed to the public in the three prefectures most affected by the disaster – Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima,

Even if the Olympic and Paralympic Games do not start as planned, the burning flame could be used as a symbol and rallying point for the Japanese public.

IOC President Thomas Bach obtained support for the organization of the course on a teleconference on Wednesday, but is also repelled by athletes who cannot train, are confused about the process. qualification and worry about their health. Critics also complain about the unfairness of qualifications, which could give some athletes advantages over others.

Worldwide, the death toll has exceeded 10,000 and infections have exceeded 240,000, including 86,000 people who have recovered. Japan has reported about 900 confirmed cases.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo published a survey on Monday showing that 69.9% of those questioned did not think that the Olympic Games would open as planned because of the virus.

The four-month torch relay could be fraught with pitfalls, especially for sponsors who have invested millions in advertising.

The torch relay in Greece, following the symbolic lighting of March 12, was interrupted on the second day and did not resume due to the large crowds. The Japanese organizers asked the crowds to be “held” and could stop or delay the relay if they are not.