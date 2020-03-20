Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan (AP) – The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece during a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.

The flame, carried in a burning cartridge, arose amid growing doubts whether the Tokyo Games could open as scheduled on July 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say so, but postponing or canceling is increasingly seen as a possible option.

The flame reached Japan aboard a white aircraft painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” on the side. He was greeted on the tarmac by a small contingent of officials from the organizing committee.

Two of Japan’s most famous Olympians – triple gold medalist in wrestling Saori Yoshida and triple gold medalist in judo Tadahiro Nomura – received the flame for the lighting ceremony.

The flame will remain in northern Japan for almost a week until the torch relay officially begins on March 26 from Fukushima Prefecture.

This is the northeastern part of Japan, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) from Tokyo, which was devastated by the earthquake, tsunami and the collapse of three nuclear reactors in 2011, many of which still live in temporary neighborhoods.

Bringing the flame to Japan represents a small victory for the IOC and local organizers, who maintain that the Olympic Games will open on schedule, followed by the Paralympic Games on August 25.

Even if they don’t, the burning flame could be used as a symbol – especially if the games are ultimately delayed – and as a rallying point for Japanese audiences.

IOC President Thomas Bach obtained support to hold the course on a teleconference on Wednesday, but is also repelled by athletes who cannot train, are confused about the qualification process and worry about their health. Critics also complain about the unfairness of qualifications, which could give some athletes advantages over others.

The four-month torch relay could be fraught with pitfalls, especially for sponsors who have invested millions in advertising.

The torch relay in Greece, following the symbolic lighting of March 12, was interrupted on the second day and did not resume due to the large crowds. The Japanese organizers asked the crowds to be “held” and could stop or delay the relay if they are not.