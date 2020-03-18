Olympic leaders support IOC position in Tokyo after rare criticism

GENEVA (AP) – Regional Olympic officials gathered around the IOC on Wednesday and supported its position regarding the opening of the Tokyo Games as scheduled, one day after direct criticism from athletes amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Continental Olympic group leaders congratulated the IOC after a conference call to update them on coronavirus problems four months before the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 24.

“We are going through an unpredictable crisis and as such, it is important that we have a policy, expressed by the IOC, and that we follow this policy in unison,” said the European Olympic Committees based in Italy.

One of the 100 members of the International Olympic Committee broke ranks on Tuesday in a rare public criticism of the organization’s steadfast strategy.

“I think the IOC insisting that it will go ahead with such conviction is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” said four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser in Canada.

Wickenheiser, who is training to become a doctor and was elected to the IOC by her fellow athletes at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, wrote on her Twitter account that she was elected “to represent and protect athletes”.

Her concern about the athletes’ troubled preparations for Tokyo – “while the facilities are closing and the qualifying events are canceled worldwide” – was taken up by Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi in 2016.

“The IOC wants us to continue to risk our health, the health of our family and public health to train every day?” Stefanidi wrote on Twitter. “You are putting us in danger today, not 4 months from now.”

Neither Wickenheiser nor Stefanidi, candidate for the athletes’ elections slated for Tokyo, directly quoted IOC President Thomas Bach, who urged competitors to “rush” to prepare for the Games.

Responding to criticism, the IOC said it “relies on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes”.

Wickenheiser sits on the official IOC athlete panel, which is chaired by Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry. Coventry is a member of the IOC Executive Board and has been a staunch supporter of Bach on issues of athlete rights.

On Tuesday, the IOC reiterated its firm position after a conference call with sports governing bodies, many of which have not completed qualifying for Tokyo.

“There is no need to make drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at that time would be counterproductive, “said the IOC.

The message was repeated after Wednesday’s conference call by Robin Mitchell, a member of the IOC Executive Board, the acting head of the group of national Olympic organizations known as ANOC.

“We share the view that we must be realistic, but not panic,” said Mitchell in a statement issued by the IOC on behalf of the Oceania Olympic group.

The Rome-based European Olympic Group has recognized the “unprecedented disruption of our daily lives caused by the COVID-19 epidemic”.

Offering unanimous support for the IOC’s efforts to resolve the qualification issues, the Pan American group of 41 nations noted the challenges faced by potential Olympians.

“Athletes in the Americas face challenges in completing their regular training schedule and competing,” said PanAm leader Neven Ilic, another member of the IOC.