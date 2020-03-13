Olympic torch relay in Greece suspended due to virus

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – The Greek Olympic Committee suspended the rest of its torch relay on Friday due to the “unexpected crowd” that gathered despite repeated requests from the public to stay away to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The committee said a large crowd gathered to watch the flame of the Tokyo Olympics pass through the city of Sparta in southern Greece. The flame was lit Thursday in the cradle of the Games of the ancient Olympia during a refined ceremony.

“(We have made) the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the torch relay program in Greek territory,” said the committee.

The decision was made in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the International Olympic Committee, the statement said.

The handing over of the Olympic flame to the Tokyo Organizing Committee will take place as scheduled on March 19 at the Athens stadium where the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896.