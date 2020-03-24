Olympic torch relay: no torch, no torchbearers, no audience

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay will begin Thursday as scheduled in northeast Fukushima Prefecture – but without a torch, without torchbearers, without audiences and little ceremony.

There will be an Olympic flame – which arrived on March 12 from Greece – carried in a lantern and transported by a vehicle along what the organizers hope to be the edges of empty roads, and with curious curious people practicing social distance to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

National television station NHK announced the project, as did Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto was expected to explain all the details on Tuesday.

“I want at least one racer to be able to get into a car with the flame on the course,” Akio Oguchi, who plans to race in the Nagano area, told Kyodo.

The Tokyo Games and the relay have been in limbo since the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said that it would take four weeks to decide on the inevitable postponement of the opening scheduled for July 24. He ruled out a cancellation.

Kyodo says the new name to replace “Torch Relay” will be “Torch Visits”. Under any name, it could be a very short event – or the longest if it ends in 2021.

The Canadian and Australian Olympic Committees have already sent teams if the event remains scheduled for July. Other nations followed suit, forcing the IOC and Japanese organizers to adjust their plans, but created a slight prank as they tried to hang on to the others.

The Australian Olympic Committee is a bellwether. Its chairman is John Coates, a close ally of Bach, and also the head of an IOC inspection team that has visited Japan dozens of times. Coates is self-quarantined due to the virus, but CEO Matt Carroll said Australia’s position on Monday after a teleconference with the board of directors.

“We have decided on a plan to host the 2021 Games in Tokyo,” said Carroll.

According to the official statement from Australia, “Australian athletes should prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021”.

The four-week waiting period will establish the details of a decision that has likely already been made – at least by several major national Olympic committees. Now the IOC needs time to negotiate with broadcasters and sponsors, and also to convince Japan to come.

On Tuesday, Japan had 1,128 confirmed cases of the 42 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The situation in Japan seems almost normal, ordinary daily activity continuing, a stark contrast to Europe and the United States.

The IOC generated revenues of $ 5.7 billion during the last four-year Olympic cycle (2013-2016), and 73% came from the sale of broadcast rights. About half of this amount comes from the American NBC network. The IOC also has a reserve fund of around $ 2 billion and insurance to cover losses.

Japan pays most of the games hosting bills and is likely to pay most of the additional costs. Details of the agreement signed in 2013 between the IOC and Japan are available in the 81-page host city contract.

Japanese organizers officially say they are spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, but a national audit says it is at least double that. The expenses are all public money, with the exception of $ 5.6 billion in an operating budget of the private organizing committee.

Bent Flyvbjerg, author of “The Oxford Olympics Study 2016: Cost and Cost Overrun at the Games”, described the IOC as a “monopoly” in an email to the Associated Press and said it should be regulated and share costs more. .

He said the IOC should “recover more of the bill for the games, which the IOC benefits from.” It is an economically unhealthy arrangement, which generates all kinds of inefficiencies and waste. “

He added: “Tokyo and Japan will bear the additional costs, unless the IOC makes an exception and expands the reserve fund, which the IOC should do ethically.”

The Flyvbjerg study found that the Olympics have the “highest average cost overrun of all types of megaprojects.”

In the study, Flyvbjerg wrote: “For a city and a nation to decide to organize the Olympic Games, it is to decide to embark on one of the most expensive and financially risky megaprojects that exists , something that many cities and nations have learned at their own risk.