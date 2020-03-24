Olympic torch relay postponed by Olympic postponement

TOKYO (AP) – The Olympic Torch Relay was postponed Tuesday as the Tokyo Games themselves have been postponed to 2021.

The organizers had planned to go ahead with the relay, from Thursday, despite the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But shortly after the official postponement of the Games by the International Olympic Committee, the president of the organizing committee declared that the relay would not take place.

“For the moment, the flame will be stored and displayed in Fukushima,” said Yoshiro Mori.

The relay was to start in the northeast of the prefecture of Fukushima without torch, without torchbearers and without public.

The flame arrived from Greece on March 12.