One trip per week. One person per household. This should be the law for buying groceries, says union

Western Canada’s largest private sector union is proposing that people be limited to one trip to the grocery store each week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among customers and workers.

Tom Hesse, president of United Food and Commercial Workers 401, which represents 32,000 workers, said governments should also pass regulations that allow only one person per family in a store at a time.

“We are going to ask for clear rules that are applicable with fines in a regulatory scheme. The fact is that we cannot let these places become nursing homes and it’s just a free one for everyone in these grocery stores.” now, “Hesse told The Canadian Press.

The union suggests that loyalty programs and membership cards may be used to track visits and that peace officers may be required to enforce the regulations.

While people can be fined for breaking social distancing rules in grocery stores, Hesse said it was still not safe.

“I walked down the street from my house and they have yellow tape around the monkey bars and I am told that if I go to these monkey bars, I can get a fine of $ 1,000,” he said. -he declares.

“But they let hundreds of people wander the grocery stores. So where’s the regulatory regime?”

Hesse said the union will send a formal proposal to the Alberta government and grocery chains next week and hopes that a nationwide implementation will eventually happen. He said government regulation is necessary because self-regulation by the grocery industry would be “the fox keeping the chicken coop”.

Alberta Health highlights existing measures

A spokesperson for Alberta Health said there are already many rules for distance from grocery stores, as well as hand sanitizing and cleaning stations to maintain high levels of hygiene.

Many stores have also implemented measures such as one-way aisles and spacing stickers in the checkout lines. Shields were also installed at the cash desks to protect the cashiers. Loblaws says on its website that it limits the capacity of stores, does not make returns, and does not ask people to pay with cards.

“We recognize the important role that grocery store workers play during this pandemic,” Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said in an email.

“We have taken clear steps to protect the grocers, while ensuring that families have the opportunity to continue to meet their needs during this difficult time.” If further action is required in the future, we will take it. ”

The Federal Department of Labor has issued a statement noting that the safety of workers in grocery stores is a provincial responsibility.

“We continue to urge all employers to go beyond standard health and safety measures to ensure that workers are safe in this extraordinary situation while meeting the reasonable demands of employees,” the statement said.

Two large grocery chains, Loblaws and Sobeys, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.