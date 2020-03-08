Online threats, racism scares aboriginal women: Commissioner of the MMIWG

Michele Audette feels disappointed when she watches online and sees a barrage of violent threats against Aboriginal women.

“It made me so mad that we tolerate that. There is no real… rebuke, ”says Audette, who was one of the commissioners of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

As she gently places her eight-month-old grandson in his vehicle in Quebec, Audette explains that she understood that it would take time for governments and society to develop more than 200 recommendations included in the report. final of the survey last June. The report calls violence against First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls a form of genocide.

Audette had hoped that work would mean a better and safer future for children like her granddaughter.

She wonders if Indigenous women feel safer, especially with threats made at recent anti-pipeline protests, railroads and protests.

In many of these cases, she believes that women are more often targeted than men.

“Here again, the status quo. We are not safe,” she said.

“For me, in 2020, it’s unacceptable.”

Bardish Chagger, Canada’s Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Youth, called the taunts and racist threats against Indigenous peoples horrible and ignorant. She says that many Canadians do not know the history and the rights of Aboriginal people.

Parallels to Idle No More

Erica Violet Lee, a community organizer from Saskatoon, says that the treatment of Aboriginal people in Canada has always been violent.

When they speak out on questions, “Canadian politeness” collapses, she says. The same was true during the Idle No More protest movement launched by four women in 2012.

“When Indigenous communities and nations exercise our inherent right to self-determination, we become troublemakers,” bad Indians, “who do not respect the rule of law in Canada,” said Lee in an email.

“But the Cree laws and the laws of our lands say that we have a responsibility to act in situations of injustice and environmental devastation.”

Lee recently attended a demonstration on a Saskatoon railway line in support of Hereditary Chiefs from Wet’suwet’en opposed to a gas pipeline in traditional territory in British Columbia. She says some men have started yelling at young protesters to jump in front of the trains.

She says that she and the young people have been called “stupid” to “terrorist”. They also received death threats.

“How do we react to this? We continue to live,” says Lee.

During pipeline protests, it was common to see online comments encouraging drivers to crush the protesters. One photo showed blood on the front of a train with a laughing emoji.

The SooToday news website in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, citing a rise in racism, closed her commentary section on Aboriginal stories in February.

“We have read your ignorant ramblings, your subtle but hurtful racism,” wrote editor Mike Purvis in an editorial. “We have moderated your barely veiled (and not so little) threats of violence.”

Online offline threats

Uttering threats is a criminal act. RCMP spokesperson Catherine Fortin said in an email that a “hate-motivated incident”, such as insults or racial abuse, may not reach the threshold of a criminal offense, but could nevertheless be reported to the police.

Nickita Longman, a Saulteaux woman from George Gordon First Nation in Saskatchewan, said that it was inspiring to see Aboriginal people from across the country coming together to protest, but that was accompanied by alarming reactions.

The longtime activist and organizer, who lives in Winnipeg, says the most worrying aspect of online hatred and threats to Aboriginal women is the frequency with which it is not challenged.

The protests across Canada have been mostly peaceful, she says, and women will not be influenced by the threats.

“Until our inherent rights are recognized and respected to the best of our ability, we will continue to resist,” said Longman.

“It is important to continue because our resistance has the capacity to dictate the future for generations to come.”

Her main concern is online rhetoric moving offline.

“The more space these comments find on the Internet, the more they encourage people to act on them in person.

“As an aboriginal woman, this is by far the scariest part.”