Ontario announces $ 307 million investment to address trafficking

The Ontario government has invested $ 202 million in new funds for trafficking. And Prime Minister Doug Ford says he is sending a message to the criminals— “We are coming for you.”

The funding will be bundled with $ 105 million from existing funds, bringing a total of $ 307 million to help survivors and strengthen law enforcement over the next five years.

In a statement at St. Catharines on Friday morning, Ford described trafficking as an “averse” industry that would benefit from the interests of the state’s most vulnerable people.

“Children must not live for fear of violence and exploitation,” he said. “We keep fighting to protect our children.”

Attorney-General Atlanta Srivia Jones explained that the “large portion” of that money will be dedicated to helping survivors, but $ 70 million will fund the justice department.

As part of the strategy, the state plans to:

Create public awareness campaigns aimed at educating children, parents, and the public to recognize signs of trafficking.

Provide “more specialized crown prosecutor support” to law enforcement agencies for trafficking, coordinating between police services, and gathering information on correctional systems.

Investment in “intervention teams” consisting of police and child protection services. Create an approved residence for the victim, including awareness of trafficking in the education curriculum.

Support survivors with community-based support and new funding for Indigenous Initiatives and provide more services and support through the court process.

This is the largest investment in anti-trafficking in the country, according to Jill Dunlop, Deputy Minister for Children and Women.

“ Because indigenous women and girls are being disproportionately targeted for human trafficking, she says, up to $ 4 million to support the specific resources built into the overall strategy to meet their needs. Money will be spent. “

They include indigenous support for survivors such as counseling, cultural education, healing ceremonies, and victim services.

According to government statistics, the average age of participation in trafficking is 13 years. And about two-thirds of trafficking cases reported to police occur in Ontario.

“It may be your daughter, cousin, sister, or friend,” Dunlop said. “The government does not tolerate human trafficking.”

He also promised to “scrutinize” the legislative tools surrounding human trafficking, and said there were messages he would share with Justin Trudeau.

“Let’s struggle with the crime. Just once. Put these troublesome people in jail and throw away the keys.”

Center admires “inclusive” strategy

In a statement sent to the CBC, Julia Drydick, research and policy manager for the Canadian Center for Ending Trafficking, stated that the organization was pleased with the investment and learn more about the strategy Looking forward to that.

The announcement follows a roundtable discussion involving summer survivors, indigenous communities and law enforcement.

One of these consultations involved staff at the London Abuse Women’s Center. There, executive director Megan Walker currently works with about 125 trafficked women and girls.

She described the government’s strategy as “epoch-making,” adding that it reflected the severity of the problem and the state’s willingness to address it.

The center focuses on four key pillars regarding trafficking: ensuring that survivors have immediate access to services, advocating “law” to fight it, and providing places for women and girls to go And make sure the public is aware of the problem.

Megan Walker is the Executive Director of the London Abuse Women’s Center. (Paula Duhatschek / CBC News)

According to Walker, the new strategy is “unique” because it addresses all four of these areas.

“I can be honest in my 23 year career working with trafficking and prostitutes. This is the most comprehensive plan I have ever seen.”

According to Walker, a “terrible” increase in funding means that survivors are immediately helped.

“I’m telling me the voices of the survivors, the voices of the women and girls who had to live, and their voices,” she added. “It’s a really powerful thing that has happened to a woman who really risked going out and sharing her experience.”