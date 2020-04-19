Ontario Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to COVID-19 complications

Wife of actor Tony Cordero, raised in Hamilton and nominated for Tony Awards, who specializes in hard playing on Broadway, says that her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the COVID-19 disease.

Amanda Kloots on Instagram said Saturday that Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help clot the leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We removed it from the anticoagulants, but it was going to cause coagulation in the right leg again, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and was ventilated and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

His wife sent him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son Elvis so he could see them when we woke up, and urged his friends and fans to join in a daily song.

Cordero played a soldier in the crowd with a flair for drama in 2014 in Woody Allen 1994 Broadway adaptation of the film from Bullets on broadway, For which he received a Tony nomination for best star actor in a musical.

The gangly Cordero is behind the threatening role of husband Earl in front of his ex-wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in Waitress on Broadway, as well as Sonny’s role in Chazz Palminteri A tale from the Bronx.

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of Blue blood and Law & Order: Special unit for victims as good as Lilyhammer, and he had a role in the film Go with style.

The virus has made other Broadway veterans sick, including actors, Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy, as well as composer David Bryan. It also claimed the life of playwright Tony Terrence McNally.