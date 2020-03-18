Ontario First Nations rob Peter to pay Paul as COVID-19 preparations accelerate

Lucien Lazarus, a resident of Attawapiskat, says that he and his family wash their hands each time they enter the house.

That’s because the COVID-19 pandemic was the story of Attawapiskat, Ontario, which prompted some residents to stock up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer at the local store in the North, he said. declared.

Lazarus returned home Monday afternoon from Moose Factory, Ontario, where his wife was sent for treatment for a heart condition. While the regional hospital run by the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority is considered a low risk area for the coronavirus, the trip has put him in trouble.

Lazare lives with his wife, son and partner with their child in a five bedroom house in the community. Others, however, are not as fortunate and he is worried about what would happen if the virus entered the community which faces a severe housing shortage with up to 12 people living under one roof.

“If this really happens, with the flu spreading, I guess it will last a long time if it gets here,” said Lazarus. “Because there is no isolation, we are overcrowded.”

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says Ottawa and Ontario have received a brief outlining the needs of 49 First Nations in northern Ontario. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Attawapiskat is one of 49 First Nations in northern Ontario that are members of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN). Over the weekend, NAN sent the first part of a funding request to the federal and Ontario governments detailing the needs of northern communities in the face of the pandemic.

“When you look at our communities, especially in remote areas of NAN, they are already behind. There are not enough basic supplies at many nursing stations [and] not enough nurses in many communities, “said NAN chief Alvin Fiddler, who hoped to receive a response within the next 24 hours.

“We are trying to identify what those needs are and we are asking both orders of government to make available resources to meet those needs, be it supplies, equipment and personnel.”

Fiddler held a conference call with the 49 chiefs on Monday to gather information on what they specifically need for their communities. This will be included in an updated package that will be sent to Ontario and Ottawa.

Fiddler said First Nations leaders still don’t know exactly how they can access part of the billion dollar COVID-19 package announced last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I don’t think Canada has enough clarity to tell community leaders and health authorities how to access the emergency fund,” said Mr. Fiddler.

“So, in the absence of any process identified by Canada, we have made our own comments.”

Outdated pandemic plans

Neskantaga chief Chris Moonias, whose community is located approximately 433 kilometers north of Thunder Bay, said he was not waiting to understand how the funding would work. He has already moved to buy additional supplies – food and medical – to prepare his community.

“You can’t wait forever, you have to use everything you can right now, but it will impact other services in the community,” said Moonias.

“You’re robbing Peter to pay Paul for the kind of thing, that’s what’s going on.”

Moonias said her community has said it no longer wants outside visitors to Neskantaga. On Monday afternoon, one of the advisers met with elders to discuss the collection of traditional medicines. He said the First Nation also needs COVID-19 test pads because they only have about 17.

Moonias said he is also working on a new pandemic plan and that local leaders are discussing options in case they need to isolate people in a community.

“Is it the community center or the gymnasium, or is it the tents that the government says they will send?” said Moonias.

“We just don’t know yet, we don’t have the infrastructure, we don’t have the buildings.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Indigenous Services Canada says it is ready to send specialized medical tents to screen for First Nations, as well as portable structures to isolate people in the event of an outbreak.

Fiddler said that many communities have not updated their pandemic plans for a decade.

Fiddler also wrote to Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller on March 12 in a letter that included a breakdown of WAHA – which provides health services to First Nations along James Bay and Hudson Bay in Ontario.

According to the health authority, it would need an additional $ 5 million to cover human resources, supplies and awareness-raising activities if the pandemic hit the region and lasted a month. If the pandemic lasted three months, the health authority estimated that it would need about $ 12 million more.

However, WAHA has been designated as low risk for COVID-19 support by the Ontario Ministry of Health, according to the health authority.

Monday, NDP MP Sol Mamakwa, who represents the riding of Kiiwetinoong in northwestern Ontario, and Guy Bourgouin, who represents the riding of Mushkegowuk-James Bay in eastern Ontario, and the member Democrat Charlie Angus, who represents the federal riding of Timmins-James Bay, wrote Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Federal Minister Miller asked them to change course.

“We therefore ask the federal and provincial governments to do the right thing and, therefore, to reconsider the” low risk / low designation “of WAHA and to accelerate the preparation plans of the First Nations of the North of Ontario before it’s too late, “said the letter.

“The clock is turning.”

Grand Chief Abram Benedict of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne said his community declared a state of emergency on Monday because of COVID-19. (CBC News)

Six Nations implements roadside screening

Farther south, in Akwesasne, a Mohawk community that straddles the Canada-US border and is about 120 kilometers west of Montreal, the band council declared a state of emergency on Monday to free up resources in anticipation from any hatching.

The chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Abram Benedict, said that he did not wait until he knew how to access the COVID-19 funds before acting.

Benoit said they were working on opening an emergency operations center in conjunction with the Mohawk tribe of St. Regis who oversee the American side of the community.

The board also cut operations, directing non-essential staff to work from home and reducing the need for community members to go to offices for services. He is also trying to establish a community screening site through the Ontario Regional Health Authority, he said.

The council also issued a notice saying that all community members traveling to Ottawa or Montreal must be isolated for 14 days if they return to the community.

With more cases in Ontario, Quebec and New York State, Benedict said Akwesasne faces many risks.

“It’s all over the community, it’s about ensuring that the risks to the community are minimized,” he said.

“And for those who are most vulnerable, create conditions for their health so that they have minimal exposure.”

In the sister Haudenosaunee community of Six Nations, which is located approximately 36 kilometers south of Hamilton, plans are underway to establish an assessment center and COVID-19 hotline with drive-by service by the end of the week.