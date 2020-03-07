Ontario Liberals Face Big Challenges – Huge Opportunity

The Ontario Liberal Party chooses its new leader today. All indications suggest that this person will be Steven Del Duca.

The former cabinet minister will resume a party facing serious challenges. Despite this, he could also very well be the next Premier of Ontario.

It would be to be an amazing upset for Del Duca not to win Ontario’s Liberal leadership. He has already obtained a majority of delegates elected to the convention and claims to have the support of a sufficient number of ex-officio delegates to ensure a first victory in the ballot. His closest rival, MLA for Don Valley East, Michael Coteau, won only 18% of the delegates elected in votes held in the province last month. Del Duca won 56%.

It was a leadership race without top candidates. It is hardly surprising; Ontario Liberals were clubbed in the 2018 election, dropping from a majority government to just 19.6% of the vote and seven seats. The party ranks third in Queen’s Park, without enough MPs to qualify for official party status.

Right now the Liberals are in the worst position they have ever known. the Party fundraising far behind that of the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats and the Liberals’ annual allowance for the coming year is half of what the PCs will receive.

The next scheduled provincial election will take place in just over two years. Putting the party back in the running would be a daunting challenge for any leader – especially one as little known as Del Duca.

Steven who?

Despite the challenges facing the Ontario Liberals, the party has in fact conducted several recent polls.

The Liberals ranked first or tied for first in eight of 12 polls released since last spring. In six polls since December, the Liberals garnered an average of 33% support from determined voters, compared to 31% for the PCs and 25% for the NDP.

But these numbers must be seriously cautioned. Leaderless parties often benefit from representing everything to everyone: voters who would normally support the Liberal Party can imagine an ideal leader in this role.

In the absence of a real election campaign, provincial polls in Ontario can often be greatly influenced by what Ontarians think of federal parties. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won the most seats and votes in Ontario in the October federal election.

A recent Campaign Research poll suggests that the liberal brand is much stronger than that of Del Duca.

Ontario Liberal Leadership Contestants (from left to right) Brenda Hollingsworth, Michael Coteau, Steven Del Duca, Alvin Tedjo, Mitzie Hunter and Kate Graham. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

Without listing the names of the party leaders, the poll found that 36% of electors support the Ontario Liberals. The PCs followed with only 30% and the New Democrats finished third with 21%.

However, when the names of Prime Minister Doug Ford, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Del Duca were included in the poll question, Liberal support fell 11 points to just 25%, placing the Liberals of Del Duca at the forefront. third row. The PCs only received a small boost, rising to 32% – while the New Democrats jumped 10 points to 31%.

Ontarians don’t know Del Duca very well. The survey found that 61% of respondents had no opinion of him, compared to 34% for Horwath and only 11% for Ford. When Ontarians were asked if they would vote for a Liberal Party led by someone they had never heard of, many of those who initially supported the party shifted their support to the NDP.

This suggests that the Liberals cannot count on defeating Ford by default. But that doesn’t mean they won’t do it.

Ford PCs are vulnerable

It is not without precedent that a new Liberal leader is raising the shoulders of Ontarians. When Dalton McGuinty won the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party in 1996, a survey by the Angus Reid Group found that 56% of Ontarians had no opinion of him.

He was also facing a PC government of Mike Harris which was relatively popular at the time and would be re-elected in 1999.

But Ford’s PCs are in worse shape. The party has been mired in around 30% of support for almost a year, well below the 40.6% of the votes won by the CPs in the June 2018 elections.

Ford’s approval rates have dropped to around 30%. A recent Angus Reid Institute survey only 31% of Ontarians approve of the Prime Minister’s performance, with 66% of respondents saying they disapprove – 55% of whom disagree “strongly”, which is by far the highest level of disapproval for any premier. now.

According to a recent survey, 55% of Ontarians “strongly” disapprove of Ontario Premier Doug Ford – the highest rating of any Premier in the country. (Michael Wilson / CBC)

Polls suggest that the New Democrats have not been able to take advantage of this opportunity. Their support has decreased considerably since the 2018 elections and has settled on more traditional levels.

But it is not just the polls that suggest the PCs are in trouble, the NDP is in trouble, and the Liberals have some momentum.

The two provincial by-elections held in Ottawa – Vanier and Orleans February 27 corroborated the changes measured by the polls. The Liberals won the seats, both historically very safe for them, averaging 13 points from their 2018 results in both ridings. The NDP lost an average of six points and the PCs fell 11 points, giving the Conservatives their worst results since the 1990 elections when the PCs were relegated to the rank of third.

Applying these fluctuations to the 2018 province-wide results would increase the Liberals to 33% and the PCs to 30% and the NDP to 28% – figures that closely resemble provincial support levels in recent years. surveys.

All of this suggests that the Liberals now have a real opportunity to become the Ford PC alternative that many voters want, filling a space that the New Democrats have failed to occupy. This would put the party in a very good position to fight in 2022.

It looks like Del Duca is going to be offered this opportunity by Ontario Liberal MPs. Let’s see what he does with it.