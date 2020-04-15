Ontario reduced full annual inspections of nursing homes to just a handful last year

People with loved ones in long-term care homes in Ontario may assume that these facilities are thoroughly inspected each year to ensure that they meet safety standards and regulations. Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care says they should be.

The province says on its website that each care home undergoes an annual inspection which includes interviews with residents, family members and staff “as well as direct observations on how care is provided”.

But CBC News has learned that last year, only nine of 626 households in Ontario received so-called resident quality inspections (IQR).

CBC News has reviewed inspection reports for the past five years for all long-term care homes in the province and found that while most received a full resident quality inspection in 2015, 2016 and 2107, the number fell to just over half in 2018 and to just nine last year.

Natalie Mehra says that RQIs are more rigorous than inspections that respond to a specific incident. (CBC)

It came as a surprise to Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition, who has been campaigning for better regulations for long-term care in Ontario for 25 years.

“It is incredibly frustrating to hear this,” she said. “We have been fighting for a regular, unannounced inspection every year for all the houses since the 1990s, and we won it, then we saw it deregulated, then we won it again.

“And then quietly behind the scenes, it stops happening again, and we have to fight and win again.”

Not all inspections are the same

Inspections in long-term care homes fall mainly into two categories: complaint and critical incident inspections, which are reactive, and IQRs, which are broader and proactive.

In the case of critical incident inspections, houses generally know in advance that they will be subject to scrutiny.

“They prepare the house, and the workers tell us, they staff, they clean the house,” said Mehra.

But the RQIs are more complete and unexpected.

“They enter the house, they interrogate a range of residents … they interrogate the residents’ council, the family council,” she said.

“They’re looking at a whole range of safety standards, all of the long-term care standards that have been developed to protect the safety and standard of care of residents, etc.”

CBC News has learned that Ontario had stopped making surprises, detailed inspections of long-term care homes a year before COVID-19 began to demolish the facilities. 2:16

As stated in the 2018 Public inquiry into long-term care homes, The IQRs are “proactive inspections” that provide “an objective review of the entire operation of the long-term care home”.

In recent years, these inspections have uncovered evidence of neglect, poor hygiene, abuse and mishandling of medicines.

The investigation underscored the importance of these inspections and noted that “focusing only on specific complaints or critical incidents could lead to missing systemic problems”.

The Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care told CBC News in a statement that each home is inspected “at least once a year” and that the ministry’s “risk-based inspection framework determines how often and intensity of inspections “.

The ministry said it completed 2,800 inspections in 2019, but only nine of them were IQRs. The others were critical incident inspections, complaint inspections and related follow-ups.

COVID-19 death toll rises in retirement homes

This worries Lenore Padro, whose mother, Shoshana Padro, 79, is a resident of Cummer Lodge in Toronto.

“I assumed they were happening at least once a year,” she said.

“This is very concerning because, I mean, there are hundreds of long-term care homes who, if they don’t do regular inspections, how can they know what’s really going on there- low?

“I think a lot of people would be really surprised to hear that.”

Lenore Padro, 49, holds up a photo of her mother Shoshana Padro, a resident of Cummer Lodge in Toronto. She is concerned after learning that the Shoshana long-term care home has not received a quality inspection from residents for over a year. (CBC)

Cummer Lodge has not reported any COVID-19 outbreaks, but 114 long-term care facilities in Ontario have, and across the country, almost half of the over 975 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in nursing homes.

Homes in Ontario that killed several people due to COVID-19 were not among the few that received quality inspections of residents last year.

For example, Pinecrest in Bobcaygeon, where Tuesday 29 people died, had their last RQI in June 2018. The same goes for Seven Oaks in Toronto, where 22 people died from COVID-19.

Eatonville in Toronto, where 27 residents died, and Anson Place in Hagersville, with 19 deaths, each had an RQI in 2017.

Inspections triggered by critical incidents or complaints

In 2017, approximately 85% of homes in the province were fully inspected. But 40% of them have not had an RQI since then.

The ministry told CBC News in a statement that it started using a “risk-based inspection framework” in the fall of 2018.

“The framework prioritizes homes with complaints, critical incidents, a history of non-compliance and other risk factors and puts these homes under closer scrutiny. The vast majority of homes in Ontario are considered as low risk, “said the statement.

Inspections are not expected to intensify anytime soon. The COVID-19 crisis has diverted resources as the pandemic continues to spread in long-term care homes.

Ministry inspectors have been “redeployed,” said the spokesperson, “to use their skills and experience to best guide and support the long-term care system during the COVID-19 crisis.”