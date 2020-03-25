Ontario Releases List Of Critical Workplaces That May Stay Open Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Workplaces deemed “non-essential” or “at risk” have until the end of Tuesday to close shop.

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford has ordered all non-essential stores and services closed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Although this was a difficult decision, we hope Ontario business leaders will be able to promote safety while doing business and protecting jobs,” said Ford in a press release. on Monday.

“Grocery clerks, transit and hydro workers, and truckers are on the front line to ensure that the people of Ontario continue to have access to the products and services they need.” . It is essential that their workplaces are as safe as possible so these local heroes can return home without worry. “

List of essential workplaces

The Government of Ontario declares: “For the purposes of this order, businesses include any for-profit, non-profit or other entity providing the goods and services described in this document. This does not preclude the provision of works and services by entities not appearing on this list online, by telephone or by post / delivery. Note that telework and online commerce are allowed at all times for all businesses. “

Supply chains

1. Businesses that provide other essential businesses or services with the support, supplies, systems or services, including processing, packaging, distribution, delivery, and maintenance required to operate.

Retail and wholesale

2. Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale of food, pet food and supplies and household products necessary for the maintenance of the safety, hygiene and essential operations of residences and businesses, including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, markets and other similar services retailers.

3. Businesses that supply items essential to animal health and welfare, including animal feed, animal feed, pet food and animal supplies, including bedding.

4. Beer, wine and liquor stores and alcohol producers and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized suppliers; cannabis stores and cannabis producers.

The Toronto Medical Officer of Health explains why the LCBO was granted essential service status:

Dr. Eileen de Villa, a medical officer of health in Toronto, explains why the LCBO was granted essential service status as part of the mandatory closure of non-essential businesses in Ontario. 0:59

5. Service stations, suppliers of diesel, propane and fuel oil, including suppliers of motor vehicle, aircraft and boat / boat fuels.

6. Motor vehicles, automotive supply, automobile and motor vehicle repair, including bicycle repair, aircraft repair, heavy equipment repair, personal watercraft and boat repair, car and vehicle dealers trucks and related facilities.

7. Hardware stores and stores that supply hardware products necessary for essential operations in homes and businesses.

8. Companies providing pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical services, including pharmacies and dispensaries.

9. Businesses that supply office products and services, including the supply of computer products and related repair and maintenance services, for people working from home and for essential businesses.

10. Security supply stores (for example, work clothes, personal protective equipment).

Food and accommodation services

11. Restaurants and other food facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or takeout, as well as food delivery services;

12. Hotels, motels, shared rental accommodation and similar facilities, including student residences;

Institutional, residential, commercial and industrial maintenance

13. Businesses that provide support and maintenance services, including urgent repairs, to maintain the safety, security, sanitation and essential operation of institutional, commercial and industrial properties and buildings, including property management services, plumbers, electricians, caretakers and janitors. , cleaning services, security services, fire and sprinkler systems, building system maintenance and repair technicians and engineers, mechanics (e.g. HVAC, escalator technicians and elevators) and other service providers that provide similar services

Telecommunications and IT infrastructure / service providers

14. Businesses engaged in the supply or support of information technology (IT), including online services, software products and related services, as well as technical facilities such as data centers and other data processing facilities network necessary for their operation and delivery;

15. Companies providing telecommunications services (telephone, Internet, radio, mobile phones, etc.) as well as support facilities such as call centers necessary for their operation and delivery;

Transport

16. Taxis and other private transport providers providing the transport services necessary for activities of daily living;

17. Businesses and facilities that provide transportation services to businesses and individuals, including air, sea, road and rail, including providing logistical support, distribution services, warehousing and storage, including truck stops and towing operators;

18. Companies that provide materials and services for the operation, maintenance and security of transportation systems (road, public transportation, rail, air and water), including the provision of maintenance services such as than snow removal, collision response and completion of repairs required for transportation systems.

Manufacture and production

19. Companies that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including companies that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers (eg, metal / primary steel, blow molding, component manufacturers, chemicals, etc., which feed the final product manufacturer);

20. Companies, facilities and services that support and facilitate the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and global supply chains.

Agriculture and food production

21. Enterprises which exploit, harvest, process, manufacture, produce or distribute food, including beverages, crops, animal products and by-products, aquaculture, hunting and fishing;

22. Companies that support the food supply chain, including assembly yards, livestock auctions, food distribution centers, animal feed factories, suppliers of agricultural equipment, suppliers of food, food terminals and warehouses, slaughterhouses and grain elevators;

23. Companies that support food safety, including animal and plant health and animal welfare;

24. Companies that provide veterinary services and that supply veterinary and animal control drugs and related supplies and test kits;

25. Companies which contribute to ensuring the safe and efficient management of waste, including dead animals, rendering, management of nutrients, bio-hazardous materials, green waste, recycling of packaging;

Construction

26. Construction projects and services associated with the health sector, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and the conversion of spaces that could be reallocated for health care spaces;

27. Construction projects and services necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of operations of essential provincial infrastructure, including public transit, transportation, energy and justice beyond daily maintenance ;

28. Construction works and services, including demolition services, in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors;

29. Construction works and services that support environmental rehabilitation projects in health and safety

Financial activities

30. Capital markets (eg TSX);

31. Banking services and activities related to financial intermediation; credit unions;

32. Insurance;

33. Companies that provide pension services and benefits;

34. Companies that provide financial services, including payment processing, the payroll division of any employer (as defined by Employment Standards Act/Occupational Health and Safety Act), any entity whose activity is payroll administration, banks and credit unions;

Resources

35. Companies that provide global continuity of supply of mining materials and products (for example metals such as copper, nickel and gold) and that support supply chains in northern Ontario, including;

a. Mining operations, production and processing;

b. Exploration and development of minerals;

vs. Mining supply and services that support supply chains in the mining industry, including operational maintenance, health and safety.

36. Companies that supply chemicals and gases to support natural resource, water, and wastewater analytical laboratories and other essential businesses;

37. Companies that ensure the global continuity of supply of forest products (eg lumber, pulp, paper, fuelwood, etc.);

38. Companies that provide global continuity of aggregate supply to support critical infrastructure repairs and emergency response needs (eg, sandbags, armored stone barriers, etc.);

39. Companies that ensure the global continuity of supply of petroleum and petroleum by-products;

Environmental services

40. Companies that support environmental management / monitoring and cleanup and spill response, including environmental consulting firms, professional engineers and geoscientists, septic tankers, well drillers, applicators and exterminators of pesticides, management of waste water / industrial effluents (for example for mining operations) and environmental laboratories;

Public and community services

41. Public services and businesses that support the provision of public and community services, including by providing the products, materials and services necessary to provide public and community services:

a. Waste collection, treatment and disposal of waste / waste water, operation of landfills and disposal of hazardous waste;

b. Drinking potable water;

vs. Production, transport, distribution and storage of electricity;

re. Distribution, transport and storage of natural gas,

e. Road construction and maintenance;

F. police, firefighters, emergency services, including coroner and pathology services;

g. correctional and judicial services;

h. other government services, including licenses and permits;

42. Companies engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure (railways, dams, bridges, highways, erosion control structures, etc.);

Communications industries

43. Newspaper publishers;

44. Radio and television broadcasting;

45. Telecommunications providers;

Research

46. ​​Businesses and organizations that maintain research facilities and carry out research, including medical research and other research and development activities;

47. Companies that provide products and services that support research activities;

Health and elder care and social services

48. Organizations and providers that provide home care services;

49. Retirement homes;

50. Long-term care facilities;

51. Independent health facilities;

52. Laboratories and sample collection centers;

53. Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, including drugs, medical isotopes, vaccines and antivirals; medical devices and medical supplies

54. Manufacturers, logistics and distributors of products and / or services that support the provision of health care at all sites (including, but not limited to, hospitals, laboratories, long-term care homes, other residential health care, doctors, nurse practitioners and midwives and home care services);

55. Companies that provide products and / or services that support the health sector or that provide health services, including mental health and addiction support and counseling.

56. Companies that sell, rent or repair medical, mobility, assistive devices, aids and / or supplies.

57. Businesses that provide personal support services (many elderly and disabled people who can afford it hire people to help them with activities of daily living).

58. Health professionals providing emergency care, including dentists optometrists and physiotherapists;

59. Non-profit organizations that provide essential personal support services in the home and also provide residential services to people with physical disabilities (such as the Center for Independent Living and March of Dimes);

60. Businesses and all other organizations that support the provision of food, shelter, security or protection, and / or social services and other basic necessities of life for economically disadvantaged and other vulnerable people, including but not limited to ” limit food banks, violence against women to emergency shelters, homeless shelters, community housing, supportive housing, children’s aid societies, residential services for adults with developmental disabilities and for children, and custody and detention programs for young people in conflict with the law;

Justice sector

61. Professional and social services that support the legal and judicial system;

Other businesses

62. Rental and leasing services, including rental of machinery and equipment for automobile, commercial and light industry;

63. Businesses providing postal delivery, shipping, courier and delivery services, including mailboxes;

64. Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;

65. Professional services, in particular lawyers and paralegals, engineers, accountants, translators;

66. Companies providing funeral services, undertakers, cremation, transfer and burial, as well as any related goods or products (such as coffins and embalming fluid);

67. Land registration services, real estate agent services and moving services;

68. Companies providing security services, including private security agents; control or monitoring equipment and services;

69. Enterprises providing personnel services, including temporary help;

70. Companies that support the security of operations in residences and essential businesses;

71. Businesses responsible for animal health and welfare, including veterinarians, farms, boarding houses, stables, animal shelters, zoos, aquariums, research facilities and other providers Services;

72. Childcare services for essential workers and home childcare services for fewer than six children;

73. Businesses providing check cashing services;

Trade regulators and inspectors

74. Organizations, including administrative authorities, that regulate and inspect businesses.