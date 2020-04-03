Ontario To Unveil COVID-19 Projections On Friday

Provincial health experts are expected to make a presentation Friday on the projections for the propagation of COVID-19 in Ontario.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Doug Ford promised that health officials would explain “where it could go.” Ford said residents of the province “deserve to see” the same pandemic data he sees.

“People are going to see really striking numbers,” said Ford.

“It’s going to be a real thought-provoking discussion.”

It is not clear what time the government will release the news on Friday.

The number of intensive care beds available in parts of the Greater Toronto Area is declining rapidly as the number of patients with COVID-19 increases, according to data obtained by CBC News.

Most intensive care beds are full

Only 13 intensive care beds remain available among the 153 intensive care beds in the hospitals of the Local Health Integration Network, which includes the Mackenzie Richmond Hill, Markham Stouffville, Southlake, Humber River and North York General hospitals.

These hospitals are treating 28 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases – double the number they were four days earlier.

The figures come from the latest COVID-19 daily report available from Critical Care Services Ontario, which was obtained by CBC News but was not released by the provincial Ministry of Health. The report does not show a hospital-by-hospital breakdown of ICU bed occupancy rates.

Reports also show that only 22 intensive care beds are available among the 163 intensive care beds among hospitals in the Central East Health Integration Network – including the Scarborough Health Network, Lakeridge Health and Peterborough Regional.

The majority of COVID-19 patients are treated in what the province calls level 3 intensive care beds, the highest level of intensive care. In the local Central East health region, 89% of these beds are full.

Reports also show high demand for ventilators in intensive care units of the central west integrated local health network, which includes the Etobicoke General and Brampton Civic hospitals of the William Osler health system.

There are 33 intensive care patients on ventilators in these hospitals, but their total official capacity in intensive care beds with ventilators is only 26. The Ministry of Health has previously stated that it can provide additional ventilators to hospitals that needed it from a centralized provincial stock.

Ford told reporters Thursday afternoon that with most of the snowbirds and Ontario residents who were living outside the province now back home, experts were able to more accurately measure the spread of the virus and predict what might happen in the coming weeks.

“Now [we] have the appropriate measures, “said Ford.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, warned that the numbers are forecasts, as opposed to the information currently shared daily with Ontarians, which is based on firm data.

While Ford is releasing the Ontario models, the federal government has yet to release its own projections of how COVID-19 could hit Canada.

However, the British Columbia government released projections last week that included details on how much pressure the virus could put on intensive care beds.

“We should do more tests in Ontario”

Mona Nemer, Canada’s chief science advisor, criticized Ontario’s test levels on Thursday.

“From what we see and the number of tests, I must say that I am a little concerned about the situation in Ontario because we should do more tests in Ontario,” she told Radio-Canada . “And I hope they can speed it up.”

A research team of experts from the University of Toronto, the University Health Network and the Sunnybrook Hospital have also published models examining how COVID-19 could affect Ontario’s already strained medical system.

One of the models in this group, which CBC News reported in mid-March, found province may lack beds and ICU fans in just over a month, even if it cut the infection rate in half.