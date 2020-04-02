Oregon veteran, 104, may be oldest survivor of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A second world war veteran who just celebrated his 104th birthday with a social distancing party could be the oldest in the world coronavirus survivor, according to local reports.

Bill Lapschies is among at least 15 residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’s Home who tested positive for the disease, reported Portland’s KOIN-TV. Two of these patients died, the Oregon The Department of Veterans Affairs wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Lapschies has recovered, making him perhaps the oldest patient to do so, said his family. KOIN.

“Our oldest veteran survived COVID-19 and is celebrating his 104th birthday today,” wrote the veteran’s house in a Facebook message.

Lapschies was born in 1916, two years before the Spanish flu pandemic has infected approximately one third of the world’s population and killed more than 50 million people, including 675,000 in the United States.

Lapschies was written in the United States. Army in 1943 and served in the Aleutian Islands, OPB reported.

To celebrate both his recovery and his birthday, family members stayed outside the veteran’s home, which is closed to visitors, with balloons and masks and cakes and stayed at least 6 feet away. each other, depending on the point of sale.

Photos of the small gathering show Lapschies in his own light blue mask and a hat with gold letters indicating the veteran of World War II.

And although he may be the oldest, he was not the first World War II veterinarian to fight the virus. Bill kelly, 95, has also recently recovered.

At least 3,873 people died of COVID-19 in the United States on Wednesday afternoon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

