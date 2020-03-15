Oregon veteran, 70, is state’s first coronavirus death, officials say

A 70-year-old American military veteran from Multnomah County, Ore., which includes Portland, became the first patient in the state to die from coronavirus, confirmed the Oregon Health Advisory on Saturday.

The man, who was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’s Affairs Medical Center, had underlying health conditions, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

“Although we know we will come to this day at some point, that does not lessen the impact,” said OHA director Patrick Allen in a statement. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the family of this person who has served his country honorably.”

The man was tested positive on March 10 in a probable case of “community spread”. He hadn’t recently traveled outside the country or been in contact with anyone known to have the virus, FOX 12 reported.

“Even if we knew this day would come, it does not make it easy to learn the first Oregonian to succumb to this disease – an honored veteran who served his country to protect the freedoms that are dear to us,” said the governor Kate Brown. said in a statement. “The loss of a life from this disease is too great. Already thousands of people around the world have felt the pain that casts a shadow over a family here in Oregon.”

Her case was also unrelated to others at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, the report said.

“This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older adults and those with underlying illnesses,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, health manager for Multnomah County, according to FOX 12. “This loss has motivated us to continue our efforts to minimize the impact of this virus on our community.”

At least 36 people tested positive in the state and Brown announced on Wednesday that all rallies of more than 250 people will be canceled for next month, OregonLive reported.

The west coast of the United States has been hit hard by the virus with 642 cases and 40 deaths in Washington State and 288 cases in California and five deaths from Saturday evening.