Oregon veteran survives coronavirus and celebrates 104th birthday

It was a very happy 104th anniversary for World War II veteran William Lapschies Wednesday.

the Lebanon, ore., resident celebrated with family members after surviving a recent coronavirus, according to media reports.

“He is fully recovered. He’s very perky – and he’s very excited, “said daughter Carolee Brown to OregonLive.com.

Photos posted online showed Lapshies on his birthday outdoors at the Edward C. Allsworth Veterans’s Home in Lebanon, celebrating with balloons and a large Happy Birthday sign – sitting in his wheelchair and wearing a mask.

Party attendees practiced social distancing, except when some nursing home workers, who also wore masks, provided assistance to Lapschies.

The festive occasion was a little more moderate than in 2016, when around 250 people gathered to help Lapschies celebrate its 100th anniversary, OregonLive.com reported.

More than a dozen people linked to the veterans’ homes had tested positive for the virus also known as COVID-19, FOX 12 Oregon reported. Two of those affected have died, officials at the station said.

Oregon also recently saw a 95-year-old veteran in Yamhill County survive the virus.

“I survived the skirmish holes in Guam, I can get through these bulls —” said Bill Kelly, according to a Facebook post by his granddaughter, Rose Ayers-Etherington.