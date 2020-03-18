Oscar-nominated actor Stuart Whitman dies at 92

Stuart Whitman, the Oscar nominee star of “The Mark”, died. He was 92 years old.

The actor died natural causes Monday, at his ranch in Montecito, California, his son Justin Variety.

LYLE WAGONER, STAR OF THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW, DEATH AT 84

A 1960s film star, Whitman appeared on screen alongside John Wayne, Richard Burton, Henry Fonda and Janet Leigh.

Whitman appeared in movies like “The Longest Day”, “These magnificent men in their flying machines” and “The Sound and the Fury”. He also appeared in television programs like “Murder, she wrote”, “The streets of San Francisco” and “The F.B.I.”

SUZY DELAIR, FRENCH STAR OF THE 1940S AND 1950S, DEAD AT 102: REPORTS

Whitman’s final role was in the 2000 TV movie “The President’s Man” with Chuck Norris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitman officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.