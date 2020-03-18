Latest Headlines

Oscar-nominated actor Stuart Whitman dies at 92

March 17, 2020 0 comment
Oscar-nominated actor Stuart Whitman dies at 92

Stuart Whitman, the Oscar nominee star of “The Mark”, died. He was 92 years old.

The actor died natural causes Monday, at his ranch in Montecito, California, his son Justin Variety.

A 1960s film star, Whitman appeared on screen alongside John Wayne, Richard Burton, Henry Fonda and Janet Leigh.

Stuart Whitman received an Oscar nomination for his work in "The Mark".

Whitman appeared in movies like “The Longest Day”, “These magnificent men in their flying machines” and “The Sound and the Fury”. He also appeared in television programs like “Murder, she wrote”, “The streets of San Francisco” and “The F.B.I.”

American actor Stuart Whitman, circa 1960. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)

American actor Stuart Whitman, circa 1960.

Whitman’s final role was in the 2000 TV movie “The President’s Man” with Chuck Norris.

Whitman officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

