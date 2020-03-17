Ottawa can no longer afford mixed messages on COVID-19

Yes Friday seemed to offer a little moment of comfort, the last few days have heightened the challenge governments now face – to act quickly and intelligently in the face of a global health emergency that occurs once in a century, and to do so by explaining and justifying clearly these actions.

The primary concern was the situation at Canada’s airports.

Friday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, reiterated her longstanding request that travelers returning to Canada from Hubei Province in China, Italy and Iran isolate themselves for 14 days after their return. Tam added that travelers from other countries should also “consider” self-isolation.

But on Saturday and Sunday, it was reported that incoming passengers were not receiving the latest advice from border officials. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Tam was more adamant: “I strongly recommend that all travelers from outside Canada take the extra precaution of isolating themselves for 14 days”, a- she declared.

A COVID-19 sign is pictured on a kiosk as international travelers arrive at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia. Monday March 16, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

Sunday evening, provincial and municipal officials promised to send their own officials to airports to provide advice, which apparently was not being passed on.

For the record, the situation seems to have been resolved.

In any other circumstance, two days of confusion may not be so important. Even now, it is difficult to say whether the weekend was a major problem or whether, in hindsight, this will appear to be a relatively minor interruption.

But when lives are at stake, everything seems important – and in the social media frenzy, hours feel like weeks.

While be asked to report for Sunday weekend events, Minister of Tourism Mélanie Joly announced that there would be “important news” on Monday. He was asked (not without reason) why this important news could not be announced immediately.

The way the Liberal government handled this crisis before this weekend was not faultless – but it may be the first indisputable swing in tactics.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about what it would mean if the government imposed mandatory self-isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19. 0:37

“The situation, as we all know, has evolved extremely rapidly and we have taken steps over the past few days to keep Canadians safe,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday afternoon, appearing again Cottage curtain. “We are taking more steps, important steps today. I can understand people’s frustration and that is why we are ensuring that there is more to be done at each stage of the process to keep Canadians safe. ”

These extraordinary new measures – mainly including the ban on travel who are not citizens or permanent residents of Canada, except American citizens – have changed the conversation again.

At least two aspects of the new measures required explanation.

Why make an exception for the Americans?

First, the exception for American citizens. Given the way the U.S. government has handled the crisis and the spread of the virus in the U.S., it might be tempting to conclude that Canada should close its border entirely, or at least ban all non-essential visitors.

In a few words, Trudeau essentially said that economic and commercial concerns should be taken into account, while suggesting that more could be done in the days to come. “The level of integration of our two countries is very special,” he said, “which is why we need to do a little more work to make sure we do what we need to do.” the right way. “

“The fact that we tell all visitors to Canada and all returning Canadians that it is strongly recommended that they isolate themselves for 14 days … I do not consider [that] to be something a tourist would love to do for a vacation, “said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland later, perhaps offering another glimpse into government thinking.

The other challenge the government faced was to explain the basic wisdom of targeting Canada’s international borders for action.

Why go beyond the borders now?

Since the start of the global epidemic, federal officials have focused on border restrictions as a solution. On Monday, the government apparently decided that border restrictions could at least be part of the solution.

“Over the years, we have seen various countries take very rigid border measures that have proven ineffective. In Canada, we have based our decisions on public health recommendations that have ensured that Canada’s approach has worked for many, many weeks to keep the virus spreading very slowly. in Canada, through contact tracing and other measures, “said Mr. Trudeau.

“We have now come to the point where the best advice from public health officials is that additional border measures, in addition to the social distancing measures that we encourage at the national level, are the right combination to move forward now. . “

A few days ago, in an article on international responses to the COVID-19 epidemic, the editors of The Economist observed that “all governments will have trouble. Some will have more trouble than others”.

We could have detected a little empathy for their common challenge to the will of the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, to congratulate Trudeau and Freeland at his own press conference on Monday. A few days earlier, former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne offered words of empathy for Ford after the Prime Minister stumbled in some of his own public comments.

But even the inevitability of the struggle cannot exempt governments from the mistakes they make, or protect them from insistent questions about what they are doing and why.

So far, the focus has been on what citizens themselves can and should do to fight this virus. But the responsibility of elected officials and officials cannot be abrogated.

At the very least, citizens could hope that their governments will get better, not worse over time. That lessons will be learned, improvements made. But there is still an incredible demand for quick fixes and a constant, in-depth explanation.

One day, when everything is finished, there will be a thorough investigation of who did what and why, and what could have been done better.

But in the urgency of this moment, the demands of responsibility will be constant.