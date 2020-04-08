Ottawa increases wage subsidy for student jobs to 100% as March unemployment data set to break record

The federal government is strengthening a program to encourage companies to hire students for summer jobs by promising to cover 100% of the costs.

The Canada Summer Jobs program is an existing program which, under normal circumstances, will subsidize employers to hire students by paying up to half the local minimum wage to the wages of the worker.

But in the midst of the unprecedented job loss caused by COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ottawa is strengthening the program for this year to help students find gainful employment in the job market on harder than they’ve ever seen.

“It is difficult for people of all ages to find work,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “but young people are particularly vulnerable.”

“They are new to the job market, so they don’t have a lot of money set aside for this kind of situation. At the same time, they need work experience to get their next job and job. money to cover their expenses and help with tuition for the rest of the year. “

The objective is to create up to 70,000 jobs for young people. Ottawa estimates that the cost of the program will be approximately $ 263 million.

Technically, the application period for the program ended at the end of February, but Ottawa says it will work with local organizations that provide essential services but have not applied for the program, to see if they can be included.

Approved jobs could be posted as early as next month, and the qualification period has also been extended to include positions that exist until next February because, as Trudeau says, “we know that some jobs will start later than ‘habit because many companies have had to reduce their operations. “

Ottawa has already deployed billions of help kits for businesses and employees, but very little for people like students who were unemployed before this pandemic started.

The move also comes a day before Statistics Canada releases figures on Thursday that should provide a first official look at the number of jobs lost last month. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the report to show that the economy lost half a million jobs last month, a figure that would wipe out almost two years of job gains in a single month.

“It’s going to be a tough day for the country,” said Trudeau of his expectations for the number of jobs.