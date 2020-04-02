Ottawa overestimated the cost of compensating First Nations children under court order: budget officer

According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the federal government has overestimated the cost of complying with an order from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal that it compensates First Nations children apprehended from their homes through the child protection system. childhood on reserve.

Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released report on the price of the court order Thursday. He found that it would cost the federal government between $ 900 million and $ 2.9 billion if payments were made this year.

According to the PBO, the estimate by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) put the cost at $ 5.4 billion.

“We believe that respect for [human rights tribunal] the decision would not cost as much as what the government has proposed in terms of estimates, “Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux told CBC News.

The court ruled on September 6 that the federal government should pay compensation of $ 40,000 to each First Nations child living on reserve and in the Yukon who was arrested from their home, family and community and placed in care. host family since January 1, 2006.

The decision included an additional order of $ 20,000 in compensation for each parent or grandparent (depending on who was the primary caregiver) plus $ 20,000 for each child taken unnecessarily through the child welfare system on reserves. Parents of children apprehended for abuse are not eligible.

The federal government is attempting to quash the decision through judicial review before the Federal Court.

Different interpretations of eligibility

Giroux said that the difference in estimates depends on the federal government’s broad interpretation of the human rights tribunal’s decision, which leads it to project more potential beneficiaries.

The ISC estimated that it should compensate approximately 126,000 people, while the PBO said it estimated the number at 19,000 to 65,100 people.

Giroux stated that the difference is based on the broad interpretation by ISC of the court order that it is required to pay compensation to children who have been removed from their homes, families and communities. ISC has interpreted this to mean children who have been removed from their homes or from their families or communities.

Giroux stated that the PBO’s reading of the decision is that eligible children should have been removed from their homes, families and communities.

“Literal reading indicates that it must meet all three conditions,” said Giroux.

“So it’s the main cause of the cost difference.”

According to the PBO report, 32,700 children have been removed from their homes, families and communities since 2006. According to the report, 53,700 First Nations children have been cared for on reserves and in the Yukon since 2006.

Cindy Blackstock, Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, says that paying the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal compensation order is “doable.” (CBC)

The office of SAI Minister Marc Miller said in a statement that the PBO report was under review by the department.

“The report highlights the complexity of the task at hand and the number of variables we need to get it right so that we can advance fair compensation,” the statement said.

“This is why we remain committed to working with our partners to ensure that those who have been harmed are properly compensated.”

“Raise Questions” on Canada’s Argument

Cindy Blackstock, who heads the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, said the PBO report reveals that court-ordered compensation is not as prohibitive as Ottawa claimed.

“I think it really shows how much it is possible for Canada to pay the compensation,” said Blackstock.

Blackstock, as well as the Assembly of First Nations, filed a human rights complaint in 2007 which led to the 2016 decision which concluded that Ottawa had discriminated against the children of First Nations by underfunding child protection services. This decision led to the compensation order.

Blackstock said the PBO report also shows that the department has clear information about the people who could be affected by the decision, despite the officials’ position at the negotiating table.

“It is clear that they have made calculations, they have gathered information,” she said.

“This raises questions about Canada’s argument that it is so overwhelming that they will not be able to answer it.”

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, who asked the Parliamentary Budget Office to estimate costs, says Ottawa must abandon its legal challenge and negotiate the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal order. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who asked PBO to study the financial impact of the court order, said the results show that Ottawa could have sat down and fixed the matter instead of turning around to the courts to arrest him.

“My message to the government is ‘Sit down and negotiate a solution,'” said Angus.

“It is possible to find a fair compensation process that respects the court’s findings.”

Giroux said the amount of money the federal government is spending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic could affect Ottawa’s decision on how it will deal with the issue of compensation.

However, he said that the sooner it is settled, the cheaper it will be.

“If the government were to fix this … soon, it would be a little cheaper, just in terms of interest that continues to accrue,” he said.

Ottawa said the cost of paying the court-ordered compensation would reach $ 7.9 billion if the payment process extended to 2026, according to Federal Court documents.