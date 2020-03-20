Ottawa to allow temporary foreign workers and international students to enter Canada

Recognizing the essential role played by temporary foreign workers in the Canadian agricultural sector, the federal government has declared that it will allow them to continue to enter Canada, despite new border restrictions to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

“They will be allowed into Canada … after observing a 14-day isolation period,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Wednesday.

Blair said the relaxed rule will apply to any temporary foreign worker who already has a visa. It will also apply to international students.

Quebec agricultural producers rely on 16,000 foreign workers each year, particularly for the production of fruits and vegetables.

Earlier Wednesday, Quebec’s largest farmers’ union, the UPA, said these migrant workers are essential to the industry and asked Ottawa to make an exception and open the border.

“Their absence would jeopardize the entire production season,” said UPA president Marcel Groleau.

The UPA says the industry is ready to put in place special measures to ensure that workers who come to Quebec are not carriers of the coronavirus. (Reno Patry / CBC)

“The federal government has made the right decision,” he said at the end of the day in a statement. “Preventing workers from entering Canada would have been disastrous for the agri-food industry.”

Protocols not yet in place

Premier of Quebec François Legault said earlier on Wednesday that he had worked with his federal counterparts to ensure that the industry did not suffer from the new border rules.

“Our goal is to allow all foreign workers who already have jobs here to enter the country,” said Legault.

According to FERME, the organization that manages the recruitment of foreign agricultural workers in the province, about 3,000 of the 16,000 workers needed for the 2020 season are already in Quebec.

Most workers are recruited from Mexico and Central America. Guatemala closed its borders and canceled all air travel for at least two weeks.

Legault said that if a company wants to charter a plane to bring workers to Canada, “the federal government would be willing to accommodate them.”

UPA President Marcel Groleau said the agricultural sector is ready to implement special measures to isolate foreign workers if they are allowed to enter the country. (Ainslie MacLellan / CBC)

“I want to reassure the farmers that we are currently working on this agreement to ensure that their workers will be here this summer.”

The logistical details to get temporary workers here have yet to be defined. The UPA suggested that producers could take special measures, such as chartering workers’ flights to keep them isolated from commercial passengers and testing workers for coronavirus before boarding their flight.

In any event, the director of FERME, Fernando Borja, said that there was not much time to lose since the start of the planting season and greenhouse work in the coming weeks.

In total, 4,000 workers are expected to arrive in Quebec in April alone.

“If workers cannot come, agriculture as we know it will be very different,” said Borja.

Impact on supermarket prices

Groleau acknowledged that many local workers will be unemployed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and said that those in need of employment should contact their local agricultural employment center.

But he said the demand for workers could not be fully met by the locals. Temporary foreign workers generally return to Quebec each spring and are already trained.

About 1,200 foreign workers were needed in eastern Quebec to work in processing plants. (Radio-Canada)

Jocelyn St-Denis, executive director of the Quebec Fruit and Vegetable Producers Association, said farmers would prefer that newly arrived workers be allowed to do their work during the 14-day isolation period, while being kept away from other agricultural workers.

“Someone who is going to be alone in a field plantation – who is going to be alone in the wild – can be isolated, and there is no risk,” said St-Denis.

The fishing industry in Quebec also depends on temporary foreign workers.

More than 1,200 foreign workers are expected in eastern Quebec, according to Bill Sheehan, president of the Quebec Fishing Industry Association.

Sheehan said the last thing the industry wants “is to bring people into the workplace who may be infected with the virus.”

This is why companies are ready to comply with all the security measures put in place by the government, he said.