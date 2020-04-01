“Out of time”: how a pandemic and an oil accident almost sank Newfoundland and Labrador

His province was only reporting four COVID-19 cases when the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Dwight Ball wrote to the Prime Minister to warn that his province was on the verge of sinking.

It was not the health crisis that worried Ball, although it was clearly a major concern. It was a financial crisis that prompted him to ask Justin Trudeau for help.

In the March 20 letter, Ball warned that Newfoundland and Labrador had “run out of time,” according to sources familiar with the events.

The province with Canada’s worst record had just been told that no one wanted to buy Newfoundland and Labrador bonds. The government’s attempts to finalize its short and long-term borrowing programs have failed.

In other words, Newfoundland and Labrador could not get the money it needed in the face of a pandemic.

Sources say the provincial government was on the verge of running out of money in mid-April.

“There comes a time when this province will not be able to pay for its public service,” said a senior provincial government official at the time.

Newfoundland and Labrador was spared this fate a few days later, when the Bank of Canada intervened with a plan to buy short-term provincial bonds to “support liquidity and efficiency” in the markets provincial funding.

Bank of Canada announces new program to support provincial finance markets https://t.co/Gz9ntIiS9c & mdash;@bankofcanada

“This should ease these financial constraints for the provinces and at least give them predictability for their short-term cash flows,” Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in Ottawa on Friday.

It was a measure to help all provinces deal with the fallout from the coronavirus. But the combined impact of COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia particularly hit resource-dependent provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan – and their borrowing costs increased in result.

Poloz’s move has been a lifeline for Newfoundland and Labrador. Before Poloz stepped in, Ball’s minority Liberal government was only days away from an emergency session of the House of Assembly to seek approval to borrow the $ 2 billion it didn’t need. wasn’t sure he could lift it.

Newfoundland and Labrador was in a weak financial position even before the crisis. His fate was only worsened by the collapse in oil prices and COVID-19. And as the virus has spread around the world, economic contagion has spread throughout the provincial economy.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz met with journalists on Parliament Hill on Friday 3:31

The latest Newfoundland and Labrador budget (this year’s financial plan has been postponed indefinitely) bet on oil at US $ 63. On Monday, it fell below US $ 23.

This drop in prices means that hundreds of millions of expected income from producing fields should evaporate in the coming year. And future offshore projects – including the $ 6.8 billion North Bay deepwater prospect – have now been put on hold.

Up to 500 jobs were lost with the shutdown of the Come-By-Chance oil refinery, which itself accounts for five percent of the province’s gross domestic product.

The global recession has also depressed demand for other key provincial exports – including fish, the backbone of the province’s rural economy. The next tourist season, with its cruise ships and conventions, is in jeopardy. Construction has been suspended on the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project and the expansion of the Vale nickel mine in Labrador.

All of this combined to create a cash and jobs crisis in a province that already had double-digit unemployment and no obvious bottom beneath its free fall in income. Newfoundland and Labrador does not receive equalization payments. His record is completely exposed.

Cash flow is so bad, Ball publicly warned last week that his government may not be able to participate in cost-shared programs that Ottawa may use to help stimulate the economic recovery.

“You cannot compare Newfoundland and Labrador to the other provinces,” he said. “We are unique.”

Within hours of the rapid passage of five laws by the provincial legislature to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Ball warned of an impending “economic crisis” that is expected to follow the public health emergency – a crisis that would almost certainly require another call to Ottawa. to help.

“I think every industry – every key industry that drives the economy right now – is in trouble,” Ball told reporters in St. John’s.

“The federal government will have to be there to help provinces like Newfoundland and Labrador.”