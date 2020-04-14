Outside of coronavirus hotspots, medical practices lack patients

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Empty hospitals, closed medical clinics and unemployed surgeons: as Americans see images of passing health care system, national reality is very different. Beds may be full in New York and elsewhere, but the coronavirus has smothered much of the rest of American medicine.

“Our doctors are seeing a 60% to 75% reduction in inpatient visits,” said Shawn Martin, executive vice president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “Our fear is that many medical offices will cease to operate or cease to operate due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.”

The academy said the current closure could prompt about half of American family doctors – about 58,000 in all – to close their offices and fire hundreds of thousands of staff.

This number would not include specialists – orthopedists, anesthesiologists, radiologists, cardiologists, etc. – many of whom cannot reserve operating rooms because officials have closed outpatient clinics and ordered hospitals to stop non-essential surgeries to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients.

“Our office has been closed for over three weeks now, where we have not offered any physical care procedures to patients,” said Dr. Steven Sampson, a sports medicine specialist in Los Angeles. “Without patients, there is no income to pay the rent and pay for the office and the staff. We therefore temporarily put our employees on leave with the intention of bringing them back to our reopening.”

Primary care practices have dropped 40 to 50 percent, according to an association managing medical groups. Many emergency physicians have their shift reduced.

Nurses at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, said the 260-bed hospital was nearly empty with zero COVID-19 patients and only nine of the 22 intensive care beds used. Hospitals in Missouri reported losing $ 32 million daily. Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday that hospitals are treating 80 coronavirus patients but 8,000 beds are empty. As of Friday, Los Angeles County had nearly 1,800 unoccupied hospital beds and more than 1,000 ventilators available.

“We were forced to close our offices because patients were afraid to enter,” said Dr. Manali Shendrikar with family doctors in Santa Monica. “We also see … a lot of asymptomatic carriers. We didn’t expect that and we didn’t want to continue exposing our staff.”

Shendrikar was part of a group of 25 doctors, each of whom typically saw 18-25 patients a day. When that number dropped to eight, the practice closed. Some still saw patients by computer or, if necessary, at a nearby clinic. One floor was reserved for COVID-19 patients, the other exclusively for those without symptoms. When the patients left, they received a nurse line and an app to stay in touch with healthcare professionals. Yet, according to Shendrikar, some patients were probably not getting the care they needed.

“Some people who really need to be seen are not seen as much as they should be,” she said, “of patients who have heart problems, lung problems, chronic problems that are not seen regularly. We care about these patients. We have a certain need that is not met because we are closed. “

Sampson, like many other doctors, said that telemedicine was a savior, allowing him to stay close to patients. The federal government, for now, has let doctors charge Medicare the same amount as for hospital visits, but not all insurance companies have followed suit. Some only authorized refunds of $ 15. And, while Sampson and his partners were convinced that closing the office was in everyone’s interest, he also said that there was one drawback that did not attract enough attention.

“We call it elective surgery, but that doesn’t mean it’s unnecessary,” said Sampson. “Whether it’s back pain, ACL, torn menisci, all that sort of thing – can we potentially delay these things and the patient will degrade and self-medicate? That’s why we let’s go pay … line. “