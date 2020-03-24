Outstanding: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

TOKYO (AP) – The IOC announced the first postponement of the Summer Olympics on Tuesday, bowing to the facts of a coronavirus pandemic that is ending daily life worldwide and planning a massive global gathering in July virtual impossibility.

The International Olympic Committee has said that the Tokyo Games “must be postponed beyond 2020, but no later than summer 2021, to protect the health of athletes, of all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community. “

It was an announcement seen as a certainty, but as increased pressure from nervous athletes, sports organizations and national Olympic committees – all faced with the reality that training and qualification programs, not to nothing to say about international anti-doping protocols, had been irreparably broken.

Quadruple Olympic hockey champion Hayley Wickenheiser, the first IOC member to criticize the body’s reluctance to report, called it “the message the athletes deserved to hear”.

“To all athletes: breathe, come together, take care of yourself and your families. Your time will come, ”she wrote on Twitter.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo met by phone Tuesday morning and agreed with a handful of IOC executives and the Japanese organizing committee to make the call.

Other Olympic Games – 1916, 1940 and 1944 – were canceled due to the war, but none were ever postponed for any reason, let alone a renegade virus which accounted for more than 375,000 cases in the world, with an exponentially growing number. The Tokyo Games would still be called the 2020 Olympics, although they will be held in 2021.

“The leaders agreed that the Tokyo Olympics could be a beacon of hope,” said the IOC in a statement.

This decision relieves athletes, who no longer have to continue training in almost impossible conditions, not knowing exactly when they should be ready – and for what.

“Glad to finally have some clarity regarding the Olympic Games. A huge decision, but I think the right one is safe, “said British sprinter Adam Gemili on Twitter. “It is time to regain strength, take care of each other during this difficult period and leave when the time is right!”

One of the reasons why the IOC took longer to make this decision is that it wanted to understand the logistics. It will be a daunting challenge. Many arenas, stadiums and hotels are under contract for matches organized from July 24 to August 7. It is possible to redo these arrangements, but it will have a cost. Tokyo has already spent $ 28 billion on hosting the games.

There is also the issue of the international sports calendar. Virtually all 33 sports on the Olympic program have key events, including world championships, on record for 2021. Perhaps the best example of what this could cause disruption would come from the track. The famous Hayward Field at the University of Oregon was rebuilt and enlarged at a cost of $ 200 million to host the world championships next year. Now, this event could be postponed, canceled or its stature considerably reduced if its race in the months following the Olympic Games rescheduled.

“A lot can happen in a year, so we have to think about what we need to do,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organizing committee. “The decision came to us suddenly.”

But for weeks, it was becoming increasingly clear that maintaining a July 24 start date was no longer a choice.

Almost all sports around the world have suspended the game following the pandemic. The global economy is faltering and more and more people are being told that it is not safe to get together in large groups or, in some cases, even leave their homes. Gyms are closed across America. Holding Olympic trials in a matter of months became practically impossible.

Olympic committees in Canada and Australia said they would not or could not send a team to Tokyo in July. World Athletics and the three largest sports in the United States – swimming, track and gymnastics – were calling for a postponement.

As recently as Sunday, the IOC said it would take up to four weeks to make a decision. Four weeks ended up being two days.

The decision was not made until a few hours after local organizers announced that the torch relay would start as scheduled on Thursday. It was to start in the northeast of Fukushima prefecture, but without a torch, without torchbearers and without an audience.

These plans have also changed.

The flame will be stored and displayed at Fukushima. Like everything else in the Olympic world, his next decision will be determined at a later date.