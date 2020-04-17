Over 16,000 American detainees released as coronavirus crisis progresses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

More than 16,000 detainees released from US prisons on Thursday as a result of the novel coronavirus.

In total, approximately 16,622 detainees have been released – or are expected to be released soon – as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The majority of them were charged with non-violent violence or were deemed to pose no immediate threat to society if released.

With few exceptions, detainees have not yet been sentenced. They usually wait to be tried. The detainees, on the other hand, have already been convicted and sentenced.

Here is a breakdown by state of the number of released detainees and the criteria that were followed to grant their release:

ALABAMA:

On Friday, 480 detainees were released from the mobile subway prison who had committed non-violent crimes, were sick, were 55 years of age or had weak ties, according to at Al.com

ARIZONA:

As of March 20, Coconino County had released 50 non-violent inmates, The Arizona Daily Sun reported.

CALIFORNIA:

March 23, Los Angeles County released approximately 1,700 detainees with less than 30 days remaining to serve their sentences for non-violent crimes.

The modest bee reported that on April 12, between 150 and 300 Stanislaus County detainees were released due to a provisional state-wide emergency bail schedule that reduced bail for certain offenses $ 0. It applies to accused detainees whose cases have not been tried.

On April 13, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) accelerated the release of approximately 3,500 eligible state prisoners who were to be released within 60 days and who were not currently serving any sentence for a violent crime or domestic violence, or a person required to register under the Criminal Code 290.

Since April 13, the Superior Court of Alameda County ordered the release of 334 relatively low-level inmates from Santa Rita prison. They had 90 days or less to complete their sentence for a crime or had good reason to be released.

All of these prisoners were released because their bail was reduced to $ 0 after an emergency decision rendered by the California Judicial Council on April 6.

COLORADO:

As of April 13, fifty-two prisoners have obtained early release. according to at the Denver Post.

FLORIDA:

In Hillsborough County, 164 inmates charged with low-intensity non-violent crimes pending resolution were released on March 19, The Tampa Times reported.

GEORGIA:

March 31, Georgia Department of Corrections ad it will consider leniency for those currently serving a non-violent offense within 180 days of the end of their prison sentence. The majority of these people will be placed under community supervision. To date, no releases have been reported.

ILLINOIS:

As of March 30, Cook County Jail had released approximately 400 prisoners after a local court ordered a case-by-case reassessment of bail for those accused of mostly non-violent crimes, the Chicago Tribune. reported.

IOWA:

On or about March 20, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced plans to expedite the release of approximately 700 inmates who had previously been deemed eligible for release by the National Parole Board, according to at the Times-Republican.

KENTUCKY:

The Associated Press reported that on April 2, the administration of the Andy Beshear government announced that it would shorten the sentences of 186 detainees – by decree – who had been found guilty of non-violent offenses and found more likely to contract COVID-19.

MASSACHUSETTS:

Since April 13, 367 inmates have been released from state and county correctional facilities. A Supreme State Court statue that only accused persons not charged with certain violent offenses and those in pretrial detention for violation of parole were eligible for release.

OHIO:

Cuyahoga County Jail March 20 released at least 38 detainees accused of non-violent crimes.

NEW JERSEY:

On April 10, Governor Phil Murphy signed a executive order allow certain low-risk individuals whose age or health condition puts them at particular risk of contracting the virus, whose parole may have been denied in the past year, or whose sentence is due to expire in the next three months to be placed in temporary home confinement or full parole To date, no releases have been reported.

NEW MEXICO:

As of April 7, between 10 and 12 detainees were to be released in accordance with a decree from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, ordering the State Correctional Department to prepare a list of detainees eligible for early release. These people had to be released within 30 days, could not be a sex offender, were not convicted of DWI and were not serving any sentence for domestic violence or assault, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

NEW YORK:

On March 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the release of 1,100 low-level offenders from local jails, the New York Post reported.

As of March 31, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said 900 inmates have been released from city jails, The Hill reported. He previously stated that the city would release hundreds of non-violent offenders, while those accused of offenses such as domestic violence were not eligible for release.

Westchester County Attorney’s Office ad that on April 10, 65 inmates had been released from the county jail. All of these detainees had a release date of June 26 or earlier and were serving sentences of one year or less.

On April 13, a Bronx judge approved the release of 51 detainees jailed in New York for alleged parole violations, according to at the New York Law Journal

NORTH DAKOTA:

On March 21, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ordered the release of 56 prisoners as part of a population mitigation plan, The Dickinson Press reported.

OHIO:

On April 15, Governor Mike DeWine announced that he had approved the Release of 105 detainees who had already been released within the next 90 days.

PENNSYLVANIA:

On April 15, Governor Tom Wolf issued a ordered release eight inmates from the Department of Correctional Services who met the criteria for the temporary stay program. This only applies to detainees in state prisons who have been identified as non-violent and who would otherwise be eligible for release within the next 9 months.

CAROLINE FROM THE SOUTH:

As of March 20, approximately 85 inmates incarcerated for non-violent offenses and magistrate charges had been released from the Greenville County Detention Center, according to at Greenville News.

Forty-two detainees who were charged with non-violent or victimless crimes and who do not pose a threat to the public were released from the Anderson County Detention Center on March 21, The Journal Online reported.

UTAH:

Since April 2, the Utah Department of Corrections referred 80 people incarcerated at the Utah Parole Board and Parole Board, all of whom were already within 90 days of their scheduled release date and have an approved address.

WASHINGTON:

April 13, Governor Jay Inslee ad that up to 950 inmates would be released, with an emphasis on the early release of certain vulnerable populations, including non-violent offenders who are expected to be released in the coming weeks and months.